Waste less. Grow more. Investis Digital (iDX) calls for marketing industry to reduce alarming digital waste levels

iDX Study shows that disconnected MarTech and AdTech strategies are resulting in significant financial and environmental damage.

NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Investis Digital (iDX) , a leading global digital company focused on performance-driven, data-driven solutions, has released the findings of a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on the financial and environmental waste caused by companies' investments in technology and software, and duplicative digital advertising and content strategies.

Only 17% of companies surveyed indicated that their different technology components work together extremely well.

The problem: Managing MarTech

Only 17% of companies indicated that their different technology components work together extremely well, with the average company surveyed using up to six different systems. After surveying over 250 IT and Marketing leaders at companies with 500+ employees, iDX identified three core reasons for this inefficiency:

1) Marketing tech stacks are becoming increasingly complicated;

2) The complexity creates inherent inefficiencies; and

3) Disconnected platforms are resulting in disjointed efforts and wasteful duplication.

The consequences extend beyond financial waste, with yearly digital waste equivalent to the global CO2 emissions attributed to the aviation industry.

"In the continuous attempt to evolve digital strategies, businesses are pouring significant amounts of money and overhead into MarTech, AdTech, content and people," said Myles Peacock, Global CEO, iDX. "But they lack the correct governance and overarching connected content framework to join everything together, creating significant waste throughout the ecosystem, as well as mixed end results."

"The issue will only get more serious without solid foundations being established, particularly as the industry experiences a meaningful uptake of AI. Forecasts suggest that businesses will spend an astounding $4.7 trillion on marketing by 2025, with one-quarter of that spend going to MarTech specifically. Marketing and communications only work when they're seen by the audiences that need to see them, and then acted upon. The rest is pollution," Peacock said.

The solution: ConnectedContent™

To address this pressing issue, iDX proposes a tech and human approach, applying structured governance to a company's marketing ecosystem. Best practice in this space necessitates combining MarTech and AdTech platforms to ensure all tools are being used to their maximum efficiency. When implemented well:

59% of those surveyed experienced an increase in company revenue.

55% experienced improvements in customer experience.

48% experienced a more efficient use of time.

iDX employs this proprietary approach, known as ConnectedContent™, with more than 1,600 global corporations, merging communication and digital performance. This tailored approach enables businesses to better engage stakeholders, customers and consumers, ultimately forging deeper connections and driving growth.

"ConnectedContent™ has the potential to utilize existing investments more effectively while driving the industry towards a more sustainable future," Peacock said. "We can collectively and proactively reduce waste, improve ROI, and enhance the end customer experience by 1) harmonizing complex platforms and processes to make teams more efficient, 2) creating and measuring content more effectively, and 3) streamlining marketing technology for a more profitable outcome. As an industry, we are overdue when it comes to transforming the way organizations think about digital communications."

To read and download the report, head to: https://invd.co/forrester-findings . For more information on iDX and ConnectedContent™, visit: https://www.investisdigital.com/ .

About Investis Digital (iDX)

Investis Digital (iDX) is a leading tech-enabled digital communications company helping global brands eliminate tech stack waste and elevate their digital experiences, while simultaneously building authentic connections with core audiences through a proprietary approach known as ConnectedContent™. Combining human intelligence, AI, technology and process, ConnectedContent™ allows us to apply structure and governance throughout the digital ecosystem to maximize both its value and its impact.

We help global leaders connect with their corporate stakeholders, talent pool, customers and target accounts through websites, social media, advertising, webcasting, events and all relevant digital channels. Thanks to our distinctive blend of content, media and technology expertise combined with an "always on" service model, our clients know that their digital assets and brand reputation are secure and protected 24/7 by a dedicated team of 500+ digital experts across eight global offices. Head to InvestisDigital.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Mary Cirincione

mary.cirincione@propellergroup.com

View original content:

SOURCE Investis Digital (iDX)