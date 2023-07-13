UMT360, Now a Part of North Highland, Named in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Strategic Portfolio Management

UMT360 Recognized as a Challenger

ATLANTA, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, has announced that UMT360, now a part of North Highland, was named in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Strategic Portfolio Management. North Highland acquired UMT360 in June of this year.

As noted in the report, "Strategic portfolio management technology helps strategic portfolio leaders ensure enterprise-wide strategy-to-execution alignment and continual adaptation. This research evaluates vendors offering SPM technologies that support the progression of digital pursuits amid a dynamic business environment."

"We believe our 360 Strategic Portfolio Manager integrates strategy execution management and business & enterprise architecture best practices to help organizations continuously align all investments with strategy," said Catalin Olteanu, North Highland vice president and 360 lead.

According to the report, "By 2025, 70% of digital investments will fail to deliver the expected business outcomes due to the absence of a strategic portfolio management (SPM) approach."

About North Highland

North Highland makes change happen, helping businesses transform by placing people at the heart of every decision. It's how lasting progress is made. With our blend of workforce, customer, and operational expertise, we're recognized as the world's leading transformation consultancy. We break new ground today, so tomorrow is easier to navigate. Founded in 1992, North Highland is regularly named one of the best places to work. We are a proud member of Cordence Worldwide, a global network of truly connected consultancy firms with the ability to think and deliver together. This means North Highland has more than 3,500 experts in 50+ offices around the globe on hand to partner with you.

