SPIN TRANSFORMS THE NATION INTO A TROPICAL PING PONG OASIS WITH SPINTIKI--A POP-UP EXPERIENCE LAUNCHING JULY 12th

NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer embark on an exciting new ping pong adventure with the launch of SPINTIKI, the ultimate getaway infused with a vibrant island vibe. SPIN promises to transport ping pong enthusiasts and casual players alike to a tropical paradise where skill, laughter, and a touch of summer breeze seamlessly blend.

Discover our beautifully designed private spaces, adorned with lush plants, neon signs, grass skirt-lined ping pong tables and bamboo accents. The ambiance will transport visitors to a tropical paradise, where the rhythm of the ocean and the excitement of ping pong come together in an electrifying atmosphere.

SPINTIKI isn't just about ping pong—it's an immersive experience that tantalizes all the senses. SPIN's meticulously crafted menu draws from inspiration from oceanic cuisine, curated to take guests on a culinary journey. From mini-Hawaiian dogs to jackfruit mango BBQ sliders, and Mahi Mahi, SPINTIKI offerings promise to delight even more discerning palates.

SPIN's talented mixologists have expertly crafted a selection of cocktails that perfectly embody the island vibe. Sip on summery libations like a Mai Tai and Painkiller or broaden your tastes with our newly launched Zombie in a barrel. For any guest looking for unique flavors without alcohol, SPIN also has a wide selection of spirit-free libations.

SPINTIKI will launch July 12th at all venues. Bookings and reservations are available online. Don't miss out on this unforgettable tropical paradise—secure your table at SPINTIKI today!

WHEN: Wednesday, July 12th-Labor Day

WHERE: All SPIN Locations* (except SPIN Toronto)

WEBSITE: https://wearespin.club/tsz

ABOUT SPIN:

SPIN exists to inspire human connection through the game of ping pong.

Our mission is to connect through a game that transcends age, gender, and any boundaries. SPIN embraces inclusivity and celebrates play.

With venues across North America, each location features ping pong courts, a full-service bar, restaurant, private rooms, and delivers an unconventional experience that attract guests from social to corporate. #UnitedbyPingPong

PRESS CONTACT:

Greg Godfrey | VP Brand and Culture

greg@wearespin.com

