MICHELIN-STARRED CHEF AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESSMAN GORDON RAMSAY PARTNERS WITH BOREALIS FOODS

TORONTO, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Borealis Foods, the food tech innovation company behind the popular Chef Woo and Ramen Express ramen meals, today announced that multi-Michelin-starred chef and international businessman Gordon Ramsay has joined the company as an advisor and brand ambassador.

"We are privileged that Gordon Ramsay has chosen to become a strategic partner and advisor, helping us advance our objectives with his culinary guidance, business acumen and international recognition," said Borealis founder and CEO Reza Soltanzadeh. "His partnership will help further build momentum around our mission to address a key issue facing many people in the U.S. and around the world: access to nutritious, high-protein meals at an affordable price."

Soltanzadeh continued: "Since our founding in 2019, we've made great progress in our purpose to address the issue of nutritious food insecurity, and we're looking to build on these efforts through our alliance with Gordon Ramsay. Based on our discussions, it's obvious that Gordon shares our passion for ensuring healthy food choices for the many who deserve truly affordable, high-quality nutrition."

Said Ramsay: "With the current cost-of-living crisis on everyone's minds and rising food prices being a world-wide problem, now more than ever, households across America face the very real issue of food insecurity. In conversation with Reza, I discovered we share a similar vision on how important it is to make nutritious and delicious options that are readily available, and more importantly, affordable. I've already got some big ideas, and I'm really looking forward to collaborating with the Borealis Foods team on their Chef Woo products in the coming months."

Chef Woo Ramen, made by Borealis Foods' subsidiary Palmetto Gourmet Foods, was developed with the goal of providing healthy, affordable and convenient meals to those who lack access to proper nutrition. Chef Woo is the world's first plant-based ramen noodle, with 20 grams of complete protein per serving.

About Borealis Foods

Borealis Foods Inc. is an innovative food technology company with a mission to address global food security challenges by developing highly nutritious and functional food products with great flavor that are both affordable and sustainable. The company's focus on affordability and sustainability reflects its commitment to making a positive impact on both human life and the planet.

Privately held, Borealis Foods is due to complete its announced transaction with Oxus Acquisition Corp, and list on the Nasdaq in late 2023.

Through continuous research and development, and partnerships with other advanced food-tech companies, Borealis Foods has created ramen meals that are organic, vegan, vegetarian, Halal, Kosher, plant-based, egg and dairy free, non-GMO, MSG free, and TBHQ free, and are manufactured with recyclable packaging.

Borealis Foods is the innovator behind the world's first high protein organic ramen noodle. Made by subsidiary Palmetto Gourmet Foods, the Chef Woo Ramen brand and the popular Ramen Express Ramen brand are available nationwide in over 15,000 stores, including major retailers such as Walmart and Costco. These products are also being exported coast-to-coast in Canada, with growing international demand. Palmetto Gourmet Foods, headquartered in Saluda, S.C., is one of the fastest-growing food plants in the U.S. and is the first American producer of innovative, sustainable, plant-based ramen noodles.

With a focus on sustainability, the company strives to partner with local and environmentally friendly suppliers and uses recyclable packaging. With its Chef Woo product, Palmetto Gourmet Foods has created an affordable, convenient, shelf-stable and planet-friendly instant protein meal that can help in the fight against protein malnutrition both domestically and on a world scale.

About Gordon Ramsay

Renowned Michelin starred chef, restaurateur, TV presenter and author, Gordon Ramsay is also a highly successful entrepreneur.

The Gordon Ramsay Restaurant group is one of the largest privately owned restaurant groups in the UK and has a growing global portfolio across Europe, the USA, Asia and the Middle East.

To date, Gordon Ramsay holds 7 Michelin stars across the restaurant group worldwide, including the flagship venue, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, which has held three Michelin-stars for 21 years.

Beyond the restaurants, Emmy-nominated and BAFTA-award winning Gordon Ramsay heads up Studio Ramsay Global, a worldwide production venture in partnership with Fox, developing, producing and distributing culinary and lifestyle programming. Many of these programmes, including Kitchen Nightmares, Hell's Kitchen and Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, are shown in over 200 countries across the world.

As an author, Gordon has published over 25 books and sold over 10 million books world-wide.

He has also built a significant global following across social media. To date, he has a huge following of 100 million across all channels, including an audience of around 20M on YouTube, and has amassed over 38 billion views on the platform. This is alongside his position as the most followed chef on Tik Tok, with 36m followers and a global Instagram audience of around 14M.

Gordon Ramsay has also formed a select number of successful brand partnerships in key sectors including premium cookware, food, drinks and tableware.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements regarding Borealis Foods and its subsidiary, Palmetto Gourmet Foods and their future anticipated results, performance, and achievements. These "forward-looking" statements are based on the beliefs of, assumptions made by, and information available to the manager. Where possible, this report uses words such as "may," "will," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "expects," "plans," and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements. Borealis Foods and Palmetto Gourmet Foods are subject to various substantial risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause their actual results, performance, and achievements to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by these statements.

Any such forward-looking statements are based on Borealis Foods' assumptions relating to financial forecasts and expectations regarding product development efforts, manufacturing capacity, and market demand. These forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which are based on both the views of management and assumptions that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activities, performance or achievements expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as well as other risk factors and assumptions may affect actual results, performance or achievements or financial projections. Readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. Borealis Foods and Palmetto Gourmet Foods disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in these forward-looking statements except as explicitly required by law. The contents of any website, RSS feed or Twitter account referenced in this press release are not incorporated by reference herein. Neither Borealis Foods nor Palmetto Gourmet Foods has independently verified any data from third-party sources referred to in this press release.

