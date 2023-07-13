BLOCKBOARD Announces Internship Program in Collaboration with DREAM and PitCCh In Foundation

Unique program provides support for young talent to be exposed to cutting-edge advertising technology

NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BLOCKBOARD, a leading ad tech company built with enhanced features to maximize the benefits of the next generation of advertising, is proud to announce its internship program in partnership with DREAM and the PitCCh In Foundation. This collaborative effort aims to provide valuable learning experiences and professional development opportunities for aspiring individuals in the field of advertising technology.

The internship program offers DREAM students and young alumni the chance to work alongside industry experts and gain hands-on experience in a fast-growing advertising technology company. Through this program, BLOCKBOARD, DREAM, and the PitCCh In Foundation are committed to fostering talent, promoting diversity and inclusion, and empowering the next generation of innovators.

"We are thrilled to launch this internship program in collaboration with DREAM and the PitCCh In Foundation," said Matt Wasserlauf, Co-founder and CEO of Blockboard. "We believe that by joining forces, we can create a transformative learning experience that will help students gain practical skills, enhance their knowledge, and build a strong foundation for their future careers."

In the inaugural year, the 2023 intern has exposure to a range of positions across multiple departments at BLOCKBOARD, such as data analytics, product management, marketing, and customer support. The unique program provides the opportunity to work on real-world projects, collaborate with cross-functional teams, and receive mentorship from seasoned professionals in the industry.

"We are excited to be part of this internship program and contribute to the development of young talent," said Richard Berlin, co-Chief Executive Officer of DREAM. "This unique partnership advances DREAM's mission to help students realize their vision of success, from elementary school through college and beyond."

The PitCCh In Foundation, founded by CC and Amber Sabathia, is dedicated to enriching the lives of young individuals through education, sports, and community outreach. The Foundation's involvement in the internship program reflects their commitment to empowering youth and providing equal opportunities for personal and professional growth. "We are honored to partner with Blockboard and DREAM in this initiative," said CC Sabathia, Co-founder of the PitCCh In Foundation. "By investing in the next generation of talent and providing them with exposure to cutting-edge technologies, we can help shape their future and inspire them to become leaders in their respective fields."

About Blockboard: BLOCKBOARD is a programmatic 2.0 platform that leverages blockchain technology to pre-verify every ad call, vet each impression and ensure truthful, no-waste results for each campaign. BLOCKBOARD reduces operational friction between advertisers and their consumers by ensuring accurate impressions in a cookie-less world. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in New York City, BLOCKBOARD was built on Web3 principles for the next era of digital advertising and to combat fraud in the market by bringing confidence, transparency and truthful, performance driven results to CTV/OTT advertisers. For more information, visit myblockboard.com.

About DREAM: Originally founded as Harlem RBI, DREAM traces its beginnings to 1991, when a group of volunteers transformed an abandoned, garbage-strewn lot into two baseball diamonds for the youth of East Harlem. More than 30 years later, the organization serves thousands of children across East Harlem and the South Bronx through a network of free, extended-day, extended-year DREAM Charter Schools and community sports-based youth development programs. By developing a whole child model that is responsive to the unique academic and social needs of every child, DREAM is creating a future where all children are equipped to fulfill their vision of success. For more information on DREAM and its mission, visit www.wearedream.org.

About PitCCh In Foundation: The PitCCh In Foundation was established in 2008 with its first event in Cleveland and incorporated as a 501(c)(3) in 2010 by New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia and his wife Amber to help the communities that have given them so much. With the support of CC's mother, Margie Sabathia-Lanier, and a dedicated team of professional staff and volunteers, the foundation showcases three signature programs that provide young people with the tools to be successful in school and on the field: All-Star Baseball Clinic, Youth Backpack Program, and Field Renovations. CC and Amber were motivated by not only the idea of giving back but by developing a long term platform with the foundation to provide young people with the belief in their abilities and to make their dreams become a reality. For more information on PitCCh In Foundation and its mission, visit https://www.pitcch.org/.

