Aiper Celebrates A Squeaky Clean Summer Pool Season With Its "Bring Vacation Home" Campaign

Swim more, clean less: Aiper provides smarter pool cleaning solutions with its next generation Seagull Series line of cordless robotic pool cleaners

For the first time ever, Aiper products will be available for purchase at Lowes, the home improvement retail leader

ATLANTA, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiper, the global creator of innovative, cordless robotic pool cleaners, is diving into summer with its Bring Vacation Home campaign, inspiring pool owners to embrace their vacation mentality and turn their backyard into a personal oasis with the help of its flagship product line, the Seagull Series. For the first time ever, several Aiper pool cleaners will be available for purchase at select Lowes retail store locations and online at Lowes.com, Aiper.com, Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and Lesliespool.com, making it even easier to shop for Aiper pool cleaners.

Cleaning a pool can be a tedious, back-breaking task, but it's an essential part of pool ownership, especially to avoid the build-up of dirt, leaves, grime, and other messy particles. The next generation Seagull Series includes product options at different price points for above or in-ground pools of varying sizes, including the award-winning Seagull Pro as well as the Seagull Plus and Seagull SE. Best of all, Aiper robots are completely cord, hose, and hassle-free.

"Summer is all about getting outdoors and going on a spectacular vacation. But you know what doesn't feel like a vacation? Cleaning your pool. That's why we at Aiper are on a mission to bring vacation home from the comfort of your backyard through our robust line of cordless robotic pool cleaners that does all the dirty work for you," said Richard Wang, CEO and Founder of Aiper Global.

Unmatched in power and performance, the Seagull Pro is Aiper's most advanced cleaner to date with its patented WavePath™ Navigation Technology that systematically cleans in just 3-hours, which means more time for grilling, relaxing pool-side, or other fun-in-the-sun activities. With the world's first quad-motor system, the Seagull Pro is not only powerful enough to suck up every bit of dirt and grime off the pool floor but can climb and scrub the walls and waterline too.

While the Seagull Pro is ideal for larger-sized pools up to 3,200 square feet, the Seagull Plus is perfect for mid-sized pulls up to 1,300 sq. ft and the Seagull SE is designed for smaller pools up to 850 sq. ft. The Seagull Plus and Seagull SE are optimized to thoroughly clean pool floors only and are a budget friendly alternative to the Seagull Pro. Combining a sleek and hydrodynamic design with easy-of-use, all Aiper robots have a single button activation, self-park at the end of its cleaning cycle, collects debris in a reusable nylon tray or bag, and charges like any other smart device. Eco-friendly, Aiper robots also reduce the workload on a pool's filter system thus making it more energy efficient.

Keeping the party going all summer long, the first annual Bring Vacation Hometown Pool Party Tour is a series of Aiper experiential events designed to celebrate pool season with a big splash and inspire all to make their backyard the ultimate summer staycation destination. The first pool party event will kick-off at Hotel Palomar in Phoenix, Arizona, on Saturday, July 15. Additional information about the pool party in Phoenix and how to RSVP can be found online here.

You can also visit Aiper and checkout the Seagull Series at booth #733 at the Maricopa County Home & Landscape Show at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona from July 14 to 16.

For more information about Aiper cordless robotic pool cleaners, visit www.Aiper.com.

About Aiper

Aiper is the leading global creator of innovative cordless robotic pool cleaners on a mission to Bring Vacation Home by inspiring pool owners to turn their backyards into a personal oasis with the help of smarter cleaning solutions. After doing a deep dive into the pain points of traditional pool cleaners, the company embarked on a path to merge technology with innovative design to create the world's most easy-to-use robotic pool cleaners that are not only cord and hassle-free but can automatically handle all the dirty work so pool owners can stop manually cleaning. Unlike other products on the market, each Aiper robot is guaranteed to minimize the time and money spent laboring cleaning and give more time back to enjoy quality time with friends and family by the pool. Through that, Aiper has earned its place as the world's best cordless robotic pool cleaner since its launch. In 2023, the Aiper Seagull Pro was named a CES 2023 Innovations Award Honoree.

