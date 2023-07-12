West Shore Home® Named 2023 Top Workplaces in Construction

Honored as one of the best-in-class in the industry based on employee feedback

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- West Shore Home®, one of the fastest growing home remodeling companies in the nation, is proud to announce it has earned a 2023 Top Workplaces Industry Award in Construction.

West Shore Home earns Top Workplace in Construction award. (PRNewswire)

The award winners, issued by Energage, are chosen solely on employee feedback. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey and the winners were selected after being compared to the best-in-class in their respective industries.

"At West Shore Home, we live by our core values, including be great at whatever we do. This award is a perfect example of that," said B.J. Werzyn, President and CEO of West Shore Home. "We are honored to be recognized as one of the Top Workplaces in our field, it speaks volumes about our teammates who make it possible and always strive to get better every single day."

West Shore Home has also earned a 2023 Top Workplaces USA Award, along with Culture Excellence Awards for Leadership, Compensation and Benefits, and Purpose and Values.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

Located in 17 states with 36 locations, West Shore Home's mission is to Bring Happiness to Every Home®. It strives for convenient and hassle-free home improvement. With its iPad design app, homeowners can customize their bath, shower, window or door project from dozens of product combinations. Its one-day installation ensures customers aren't burdened by time consuming remodeling projects.

About West Shore Home®

West Shore Home®, headquartered in Mechanicsburg, PA., is a leading technology-enabled home remodeling services provider with an expanding national footprint. Founded in 2006, West Shore Home's national brand promise is Bringing Happiness to Every Home® by delivering a fast, easy and convenient home remodeling experience. From the first phone call to the final installation, customers have a streamlined experience and associate the West Shore Home brand with consistent high quality, transparency, and trust. For additional information visit westshorehome.com.

West Shore Home (PRNewsfoto/West Shore Home) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE West Shore Home