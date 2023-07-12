Selling Power names UniFirst to '50 Best Companies to Sell For' 20 years in a row

WILMINGTON, Mass., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF), a North American leader in providing customized business uniform programs, facility service products and first aid and safety services, is proud to be a repeat honoree on Selling Power's "50 Best Companies to Sell For" list for the 20th consecutive year. The company earned the #22 spot on the list, which features an elite group of the 50 best sales organizations in the U.S.

"As a company, we are proud to reach this significant milestone which highlights our unwavering dedication to developing and sustaining a world-renowned sales organization aimed at delivering unrivaled solutions for our customers," said David Katz, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at UniFirst. "Our sales team is equipped with cutting-edge, award-winning training and advanced sales enablement tools that enhance their expertise, establishing them as reliable and dependable uniform experts and trusted advisors."

The companies included on this year's "50 Best" list is a mix of sizes ranging from medium to enterprise. Selling Power's team gathered data and ranked companies across four key areas:

Company Overview

Compensation and Benefits

Hiring, Sales Training & Sales Enablement

Diversity and Inclusion

"As companies are facing economic headwinds sales organizations are sharpening their focus on sales talent. The Best Companies to Sell For have mastered the alignment of people, processes, and technologies and created a sales organization that excels in hiring, onboarding, training, and compensation of their sales representatives. What attracts salespeople to work for these leading organizations is their great culture, their commitment to diversity, and their steady support of the sales team by servant leadership that focuses on creating customer value and a meaningful work environment that offers unlimited opportunities to win," says Gerhard Gschwandtner, founder and CEO of Selling Power. "These companies aim at a higher level of professionalism and trust, which in turn leads to increased sales and a lower turnover of the sales force" Gschwandtner continued.

UniFirst serves half of the Fortune 500 and outfits more than two-million uniform wearers throughout North America. In addition to appearing on Selling Power's list for two decades, the company has also earned Glass Door "25 Best Companies for Career Opportunities" and Forbes "America's Best Large Employers" among others.

"UniFirst has established a distinct sales culture over the years, guided by our deep-seated core values of customer focus, respect for others, and commitment to quality that permeates our entire organization," says Catalina Dongo, UniFirst Senior Vice President of Human Resources. "We also offer sales professionals exceptionally competitive compensation packages and benefits with limitless potential for growth, to help ensure that we attract and retain highly skilled and diverse sales professionals."

UniFirst is currently recruiting talented individuals to join its award-winning sales team. For more information about the company, please visit https://jobs.unifirst.com.

About UniFirst

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, facility service products, as well as first aid and safety supplies and services. Together with its subsidiaries, the Company also manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. In addition to partnering with leading brands, UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products at its five company-owned ISO-9001-certified manufacturing facilities. With more than 270 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000-plus employee Team Partners, the Company outfits more than 2 million workers every day. For additional information, contact UniFirst at 888.296.2740 or visit UniFirst.com.

About Selling Power

In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters as well as videos featuring interviews with top executives. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference (https://www.sales30conf.com ) , which is attended by a total of more than 4,500 sales leaders each year. For additional information, please visit www.sellingpower.com.

