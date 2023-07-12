SCREENVISION MEDIA EXTENDS EXCLUSIVE RELATIONSHIP WITH INDEED'S RISING VOICES INITIATIVE TO SCREEN SHORT FILMS AS PART OF ITS FRONT+ CENTER PRESHOW

Indeed Will Take Over Pre-Show to Feature 10 Short Films Created by Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) Filmmakers

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Screenvision Media, a national leader in delivering comprehensive premium video advertising and content representation services for top-tier cinema exhibitors, today announced for the second consecutive year that Indeed Rising Voices will take over the Screenvision Front + Center pre-show from July 7 through August 31.

Indeed's Rising Voices, which aims to discover, invest in, and amplify stories created by Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) filmmakers, will alternate the ten films, with audiences seeing one film and exclusive behind-the-scenes content during Screenvision's pre-show for movies Joy Ride and Blue Beetle. A QR code will also appear on screen, which enables moviegoers to access the full library of Rising Voices films.

"Screenvision is excited to extend our relationship with Indeed to help magnify voices of under-represented communities," said Christine Martino, Screenvision Media Chief Revenue Officer. "Research has proven cinema is the number one video platform for attention, so we know all eyes will be on screen for the highly impactful Rising Voices films."

This 2023 entertainment awards season has resulted in a record number of nominations and wins in the AAPI and other diverse communities. This season, Rising Voices had a diverse class of filmmakers including five AAPI, two Black and three Hispanic filmmakers. Hollywood has not always been equal in opportunity, and Indeed's Rising Voices encourages BIPOC art to be seen by the world.

"We are proud of how impactful Rising Voices has been. Since its inception, the program has created over 2,000 jobs, and has shared meaningful stories from voices that are often not heard in the entertainment industry. We are thrilled that our partnership with Screenvision will again allow the films created by our incredible filmmakers to make it to the big screen throughout America," said Chris Hyams, CEO of Indeed.

Moviegoers can experience the ten Rising Voices shorts across 50 theaters within Screenvision's expansive exhibitor network, including the renowned TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles.

For more information on Indeed: Rising Voices, please visit Rising Voices (risingvoicesfilms.com) .

About Indeed

More people find jobs on Indeed than anywhere else. Indeed is the #1 job site in the world (Comscore, Total Visits, September 2022) and allows job seekers to search millions of jobs in more than 60 countries and 28 languages. Over 3 million employers use Indeed to find and hire new employees. More than 300 million unique visitors use Indeed each month to search for jobs, post resumes, research companies and more. For more information, visit indeed.com.

About Screenvision Media

Headquartered in New York, N.Y., Screenvision Media is a national leader in delivering comprehensive advertising and content representation services for top-tier cinema exhibitors and other live events and venues. The Screenvision Media cinema advertising network comprises 13,500 screens in 2000+ theatre locations across all 50 states and 94% of DMAs nationwide; delivering through more than 150 theatrical circuits, including 7 of the top 10 exhibitor companies. Screenvision has 42% share of cinema impressions as verified by the industry standard People Platform.

Media Contact:

Russin Royal

rroyal@crwnpartners.com

View original content:

SOURCE Screenvision Media