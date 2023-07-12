Motivation Excellence Awarded Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Nation Five Years Running!

CHICAGO, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The team at Motivation Excellence, a performance improvement incentive company headquartered near Chicago, is thrilled to accept the 2023 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Nation designation!

Motivation Excellence group photo from the summer of 2023. (PRNewswire)

Motivation Excellence honored with Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation five years in a row!

"We work diligently as a company to show respect to our employees and foster an environment of collaboration and trust. It's always a work in progress as we continually strive to be even better," said David Jobes, CEO and President of Motivation Excellence.

The National Association for Business Resources awards the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® honors. More than 1,300 companies applied for this latest class of winners, with 195 companies earning the designation based on a number of key measures relative to other national recognized winners. Applications are assessed by an independent research group.

"Those companies that made the list of Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® as well as those companies that continue to make the list are truly remarkable. Given today's need for talent, retention of talent, and the further issues related to the pandemic, these companies have proven they are superior to market conditions. They are elite thinkers, and this honor demonstrates their commitment to excellence," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO of NABR and The Best and Brightest Program.

Motivation Excellence is a multi-year winner for the local Chicago Best and Brightest award as well. In 2022, the company acquired another incentive travel firm in Michigan. The leadership team is happy to accept local Best and Brightest honors for their Traverse City location this year too.

"Our motivation for being the best employer we can be is based on our mission to Inspire Extraordinary Performance. When our team feels secure, heard, and respected, it absolutely transfers over to how they deal with our clients and their participants," Jobes adds.

Motivation Excellence uses performance tracking technology, aspirational rewards and white glove service for clients looking to improve sales, relationships and mindshare. Reward options include wow-worthy group travel experiences, access to thousands of merchandise selections and special event tickets, and a highly personalized Concierge Shopper service.

Contact: Sky Capriolo, s.capriolo@motivationexcellence.com

