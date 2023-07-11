Shane Co. San Mateo Store Moves to New Location in Bridgepointe Shopping Center

Newly Redesigned Store Features Interactive and Immersive Customer Experience

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shane Co ., a family-owned fine jeweler since 1929, announces the move and grand opening of their new store located at 2003 Chess Drive in San Mateo at 11am PDT on July 12, 2023. The modern and spacious new showroom offers a personalized store experience for customers that reflects the exceptional service, handcrafted quality, passion for gemstones, and deep selection of fine jewelry that have become synonymous with the brand.

(PRNewsfoto/Shane Co.) (PRNewswire)

The San Mateo Shane Co. location was redesigned to offer a more immersive customer-centric shopping experience.

"San Mateo and the Bay area is a community we hold near and dear to our hearts," said Rordan Shane, President and CEO, Shane Co. "Nearly 50 years ago we opened our first store in San Mateo and we're thrilled to welcome our customers into our redesigned flagship store that offers a personalized and high-touch shopping experience."

This store opening comes on the heels of the company's newly launched brand campaign, "Made to Shine," which celebrates how fine jewelry adds meaning to life's special moments. The grand opening celebration will feature a first-ever in-store pop-up radio booth to capture real customer stories about how jewelry has added meaning to their lives. The real customer stories will be entered in Shane Co.'s Made to Shine Real Stories Giveaway for a chance to be featured in one of Shane Co.'s iconic radio ads. Additionally, 12 people who enter the giveaway will be randomly selected to win $1,000 starting July 12th.

"Fine jewelry has the extraordinary power to represent significant moments and deep meaning in a person's life," said Kristen Vosburg, Chief Marketing Officer, Shane Co. "Whether it is a wedding ring that symbolizes a lifelong commitment, a pendant that carries the legacy of generations, or a bracelet that celebrates a milestone, each piece serves as a touchstone to the emotions and memories we hold dear. We want to capture and celebrate these personal customer stories."

The San Mateo Shane Co. location was redesigned to offer a more immersive customer-centric shopping experience. Guests are encouraged to educate themselves about Shane Co.'s commitment to ethical sourcing as well as their in-house design process through three-dimensional in-store displays. A new distinct and engaging maker experience allows guests to create a special, one-of-a-kind piece by selecting their own gemstone. The showroom experience presents vintage jewelry-making tools, a daylight viewing area allowing guests a chance to see a gemstone's sparkle in more natural light, and a viewing area to watch jewelers as they work. Additionally, guests of the store are invited to browse an unequaled selection of natural and lab-grown diamond engagement rings and fine fashion jewelry .

Shane Co. San Mateo Store Highlights:

Pop-up radio booth to record your own Shane Co. radio ad

World map showing sourcing locations of Shane Co.'s conflict-free diamonds and gemstones

Maker space for guests to select their own gemstones and create a one-of-a-kind piece

Daylight Viewing Area for guests to see Shane Co. diamonds and gemstones sparkle in natural light

Jeweler Workshop, where guests can watch jeweler craftsmen at work

High-touch diamond experience that gives guests the opportunity to view natural diamonds and lab-grown diamonds in person

Largest selection of diamonds, gemstones, and fine jewelry

Thanks to Shane Co.'s long-established mission of being a customer-focused company, guests who visit any Shane Co. store are introduced to the Shane Co. Experience, which includes:

Best-in-Class Customer Service

On-Site Jeweler Craftsmen

Ethically Sourced & Conflict-Free Gemstones & Diamonds

Unique Jewelry Personalization Options

On-Site Laser Engraving Technology

Industry-Leading Free Lifetime Warranty

Free Care & Cleaning, and Resizing for Life

Free Express Shipping & Free 60-Day Returns

Unparalleled Upgrade Policy

Financing Options

Shane Co. San Mateo Store Hours

Monday – Friday 11:00am – 7:00pm

Saturday 10:00am – 7:00pm

Sunday 12:00pm – 6:00pm

About Shane Co.

A family-owned fine jeweler since 1929, Shane Co. makes handcrafted fine jewelry that helps everyone shine their brightest every day. Designed in-house and finished by on-site jewelers, Shane Co. is the go-to place to discover truly unique pieces for celebrating a milestone, a one-of-a-kind gift, the perfect engagement ring, or treating yourself. With a passion for diamonds and gemstones that goes back four generations, Shane Co. responsibly sources hand-selected stones cut to the highest standards. Shane Co., your friend in the jewelry business, is a place where everyone is welcome. Visit us at www.ShaneCo.com or at our 21 locations nationwide.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Shane Co.