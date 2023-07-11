Promethean Hosts Popular Camp Promethean for Sixth Year, Offering Free Professional Development to Thousands of Teachers

Teacher of the year Kayla Dornfeld will deliver the keynote address, and a variety of informative sessions will be conducted by Promethean Education Consultants

SEATTLE, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Promethean, a leading global education technology company, is hosting its sixth annual Camp Promethean on July 13, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. EDT, to provide teachers worldwide free, virtual professional development. Sessions will be focused on helping educators use Promethean tools—including the ActivPanel, ActivInspire, and Promethean's Essential Apps—to prepare effective lessons and engage their students in learning.

Kayla Dornfeld, a 2020 Top Educator of the Year, the 2019 North Dakota Teacher of the Year, an ISTE Influencer, and a HarperCollins Publishing Influencer, will deliver the keynote address. An elementary school teacher with 14 years of experience, Kayla is known around the world for her work on classroom redesign and flexible seating.

"We're thrilled to have Kayla Dornfeld, one of the most accomplished teachers in the nation, as our keynote speaker this year," said Jennifer Foreman. "Kayla's cutting-edge use of technology and classroom techniques has had a major influence on educators across the globe and an enormous impact on student achievement. We look forward to providing a fun-filled day of professional development for our wonderful teacher community."

Participants in Camp Promethean can choose from several session options each hour, depending on their interests and needs. Topics covered include how best to use the panel's built-in whiteboard, increasing student engagement with Promethean Web apps, using Canva on the ActivPanel, and gauging student comprehension with the Polling app. Education Consultants will provide teachers with easy, actionable steps to transform their classrooms in positive, impactful ways.

For more information about this year's Camp Promethean, including a detailed schedule and session descriptions, visit https://www.prometheanworld.com/event/camp-promethean-2023.

About Promethean

Promethean is a leading education technology company working to transform the way the world learns and collaborates. From our founding in Blackburn, England, more than 25 years ago to our global operations serving 126 countries today, we've continued to explore, innovate, and inspire—designing learning and collaboration tools that are built for breakthroughs. Our award-winning interactive display, ActivPanel, and lesson delivery software, ActivInspire and ClassFlow, were designed to engage students, connect colleagues, and bring out the brilliance in everyone. With headquarters in Seattle, Washington, and offices worldwide, Promethean is a subsidiary of the NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) group of companies. Visit us at PrometheanWorld.com.

