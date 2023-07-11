DISH Hires Eben Albertyn as EVP and CTO for Wireless Network

Dave Mayo, EVP of Network Development, to retire in September

Marc Rouanne, EVP and Chief Network Officer, will transition to EVP of Global Partnerships

LITTLETON, Colo., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eben Albertyn will join DISH as executive vice president and chief technology officer of the wireless business in September. He will oversee network technology strategy and operations for DISH Wireless, responsibilities currently held by Dave Mayo and Marc Rouanne.

"Eben has operated in fast-moving environments where highly engaged leadership, communication and teamwork matter, like they do at DISH," said John Swieringa, president and chief operations officer, DISH Wireless. "He brings a deep understanding of both wireless infrastructure and IT, which is key given our first-of-its-kind, cloud-based Open RAN network architecture."

Eben most recently served as executive director of technology at VodafoneZiggo, a joint venture between Vodafone and Liberty Global. Prior to VodafoneZiggo, he served as chief technology and information officer of Vodafone Netherlands, and held numerous technical leadership positions at telecom providers in Africa, including chief technology officer (CTO) at MTN South Africa and Group CTO at Airtel Africa.

Dave Mayo, executive vice president of network development, will retire in September and transition to a strategic advisory role with the company. After taking a short sabbatical from the telecom industry, Dave joined DISH in 2020 to build the world's most advanced 5G network. He led the DISH Wireless team to reach its goal of covering 70 percent of the U.S. population this year—bringing the DISH 5G network to more than 240 million Americans.

"Dave has helped change the way the world communicates," said Charlie Ergen, co-founder and chairman, DISH Network. "Dave was a champion of DISH's vision even before he started with us. His tireless efforts have helped put us in a unique position to revolutionize wireless connectivity in America. I couldn't be more proud of all that he has accomplished."

Marc Rouanne, currently executive vice president and chief network officer, will transition his current responsibilities to Eben. Marc has been instrumental in architecting the wireless network and will take his passion and enthusiasm to his new role. Marc will be executive vice president of global partnerships. He will focus on new key technology and go-to-market partnerships, and new enterprise business opportunities.

Satish Sharma has been promoted to executive vice president of network deployment. In his new role he will oversee the continued expansion and densification of DISH's wireless network.

