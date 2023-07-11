CENTENE RECEIVES TOP SCORE IN THE DISABILITY EQUALITY INDEX

Centene recognized for disability inclusion in culture, access and employment practices, among others

ST. LOUIS, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives, announced today it has received a top score of 100% in the 2023 Disability Equality Index® (DEI), a comprehensive benchmarking tool that measures disability inclusion in the workplace. Centene was one of 294 companies to receive the 100% score, out of 485 participating companies. The DEI is a joint initiative by Disability:IN® and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), which helps businesses make a positive impact on the unemployment and underemployment of people with disabilities.

"At Centene, our diverse and inclusive workforce is a vital part of how we serve our members," said Centene CEO Sarah London. "Our diversity, including from our team members with disabilities, uniquely positions us to better support the communities we are a part of – including our members, their families, providers and our government partners."

Centene supports and enables employees with disabilities, as well as caregivers, through the Employee Inclusion Group (EIG) ABILITY. The EIG works to challenge the stereotypes and stigma associated with people with disabilities and to expand disability cultural competency throughout the company. This is done by focusing on education, engagement, accessibility, talent enhancement, and community involvement in order to drive engagement and performance. Additionally, the Centene National Disability Advisory Council (CNDAC), comprised of national leaders in disability advocacy, has worked since 2014 to advance disability inclusion in Centene's workforce and to cultivate disability-inclusive product offerings in our healthcare solutions.

The DEI score is based on six different scoring categories: Culture & Leadership, Enterprise-Wide Access, Employment Practices, Community Engagement, Supplier Diversity and Non-U.S. Operations. Access the full report here . Centene is also a Disability Equality Index® corporate partner.

Most recently, Centene was named a Top 50 Company For Diversity by DiversityInc, a 2023 Most Admired Company by Fortune for the fifth consecutive year, one of America's Best Large Employers and Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes, and was listed on the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the fourth year.

About Centene Corporation

Centene Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. The Company takes a local approach – with local brands and local teams – to provide fully integrated, high-quality, and cost-effective services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Centene offers affordable and high-quality products to nearly 1 in 15 individuals across the nation, including Medicaid and Medicare members (including Medicare Prescription Drugs Plans) as well as individuals and families served by the Health Insurance Marketplace and the TRICARE program. The Company also contracts with other healthcare and commercial organizations to provide a variety of specialty services focused on treating the whole person. Centene focuses on long-term growth and value creation as well as the development of its people, systems, and capabilities so that it can better serve its members, providers, local communities, and government partners.

Centene uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Centene is routinely posted and is accessible on Centene's investor relations website, https://investors.centene.com/ .

