ARS/Rescue Rooter Releases List of Most Energy Efficient Cities in the United States

MEMPHIS, Tenn. , July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With predictions of the hottest summer on record, ARS/Rescue Rooter, the nation's largest provider of residential heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC), and plumbing services, released a list of the 25 most energy-efficient cities and regions in America based on HVAC systems.

The list is based on the installation of energy-efficient residential cooling and heating systems through the ARS/Rescue Rooter network of service areas in the United States.

"Adopting energy-efficient cooling and heating equipment helps our customers save on energy costs that come with owning a home," said Scott Boose, CEO ARS/Rescue Rooter. "By embracing energy-efficient cooling and heating equipment, we can significantly reduce our energy consumption, and help our customers save money."

The top five cities and regions in America that have adopted energy-efficient equipment are Riverside, Calif., and the surrounding Inland Empire; San Antonio, Texas; Cincinnati, Ohio; Seattle, Wash.; and Alexandria, Va.

The top 25 energy efficient cities and regions in America are:

Riverside, Calif. San Antonio, Texas Cincinnati, Ohio Seattle, Wash. Alexandria, Va. Houston, Texas Orange County, Calif. Kansas City, Mo. Tampa, Fla. Columbus, Ohio Chicago, Ill. Laurel, Md. Austin, Texas Memphis, Tenn. Monmouth County, N.J. Boston, Mass. Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas Atlanta, Ga. San Francisco, Calif. Orlando, Fla. Indianapolis, Ind. Richmond, Va. Las Vegas, Nev. Detroit, Mich. Vero Beach, Fla.

Energy efficiency is measured in two different ways. The efficiency of an air conditioning unit is typically measured using a metric called Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio or SEER. The efficiency of a furnace is typically measured using a metric called Annual Fuel Utilization Efficiency or AFUE. In both cases, a higher rating indicates a more efficient unit.

ARS/Rescue Rooter ranked the cities and regions by those with the highest mix of high efficiency units (higher end SEER/AFUE values) relative to the total units installed in that market. The analysis looked at the installation of furnaces with an AFUE rating of 80 or greater and air conditioning units with a SEER rating of 14 or greater in markets where more than 200 air conditioning and heating units were sold during 2022.

The Inflation Reduction Act that was signed in August 2022 provides tax incentives for eligible homeowners to make energy efficient improvements. Homeowners can receive an annual tax credit of up to $3,200 per year for heat pumps, other qualifying HVAC systems and water heaters, and certain other efficiency improvement projects, such as improving insulation.

ARS/Rescue Rooter can help homeowners navigate the incentives created by the new law.

"One of the main purposes of the Inflation Reduction Act is to incentivize making energy efficient improvements to the home," Boose said. "The tax incentives are available immediately, and these benefits combined with seasonal discounts make this the ideal time to contact your local ARS/Rescue Rooter professional for a comfort assessment."

ABOUT AMERICAN RESIDENTIAL SERVICES (ARS/Rescue Rooter)

Based in Memphis, Tenn., privately-owned ARS/Rescue Rooter is one of the nation's largest providers of air conditioning, heating, electrical, energy-efficient, and plumbing services. Providing exceptional service, the ARS® Network serves both residential and light commercial customers by offering heating, cooling, indoor air quality, plumbing, drain cleaning, sewer line, radiant barrier, insulation, and ventilation services. Each location has a knowledgeable team of trained specialists who undergo rigorous training and background checks. Further, ARS/Rescue Rooter has longstanding strategic partnerships with industry-leading suppliers and retailers to efficiently service consumers. For more information and a complete list of our locations nationwide, visit ars.com.

