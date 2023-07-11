American Waterways Operators Releases Video Highlighting Sustainability Leadership in Tugboat, Towboat and Barge Industry

ARLINGTON, Va., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Waterways Operators has produced a new video highlighting the tugboat, towboat and barge industry's sustainability leadership and its commitment to protecting the environment.

The two-minute video, The Tugboat, Towboat and Barge Industry: A Sustainability Leader Today, and Tomorrow, explains that the industry is the greenest mode of freight transportation today: Just one dry cargo barge can carry as much freight as 16 rail cars or 70 trucks, and barges produce less carbon emissions than other modes – when moving the same amount of cargo, barges produce 43% less emissions than rail and 800% less than trucks.

The video also highlights the industry's commitment to building on these sustainability advantages by supporting initiatives to increase cargo transport on the waterways; pursuing continued investment in ports and waterways infrastructure to reduce idling and increase efficiency; and embracing technological innovation to keep improving environmental performance.

AWO President & CEO Jennifer Carpenter commented: "When it comes to sustainability, the tugboat, towboat and barge industry has a terrific story to tell. We are proud to be the most sustainable mode of freight transportation in the United States, and we are committed to building on the environmental advantages of water transport and continuing to improve as an industry – all while safely delivering the cargo Americans depend on and playing an integral role in the nation's supply chain. We look forward to sharing this video far and wide as we partner with shippers, suppliers and government to promote a more sustainable transportation system that benefits all Americans."

About the American Waterways Operators

The American Waterways Operators is the tugboat, towboat and barge industry's advocate, resource and united voice for safe, sustainable and efficient transportation on America's waterways, oceans and coasts. Industry vessels move more than 665 million tons of America's commerce each year on the U.S. inland and intracoastal waterways, the Atlantic, Pacific and Gulf Coasts and the Great Lakes.

For more information about the importance of waterway transportation, please visit AWO's website at www.americanwaterways.com.

