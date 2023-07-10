Werner Introduces New Lighter Podium+ Ladder to Work Safely and Easily Facing Any Direction

New Lighter Weight Podium+ Ladder Ideal for Residential and Commercial Construction; Allows Safe Standing Area for Working at Fixed Heights

ITASCA, Ill., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Werner, the world leader in ladders and manufacturer of climbing products and fall protection equipment, today announces the introduction of the new Podium+ Type 1A ladder with a 300-lb load capacity. Designed for electricians, HVAC, general contractors and residential construction projects – from framing to finishing – the new Podium+ provides a large 360-degree platform and all the other benefits of the Werner Podium ladder in a lighter weight and compact size.

Ideal for safely and comfortably working at a fixed height and in any direction, the lighter weight of the new Podium+ makes it easy to set up and maneuver in tight spots. The large work platform lets professionals work in any direction without repositioning the ladder, while also helping to eliminate user fatigue from prolonged standing on a step. The contoured guardrail provides an added layer of stability for the user by providing a wraparound cradle at waist-height. And the Podium+ features a newly redesigned top for maximum productivity and safety with ten unique design features to hold tools for multiple application needs.

"We've continued to expand the Podium product line because of the ease of use. While being lighter weight than other Podium ladders, it still has a large 15"x18.5" work platform and an upgraded wraparound LOCKTOP increases storage and workspace at the top of ladder," said Diana Arshin, Sr. Product Manager at WernerCo. "The introduction of the new Podium+ provides our users with the best balance of safety, size and cost for the most diverse application needs."

Podium+ Ladder Provides Optimal Design and Premium Stability

With continued focus on creating the safest working environments, the introduction of the lighter weight Podium+ with a large platform allows commercial and residential contractors to comfortably work at fixed heights for longer periods of time. New product features have been added to the Werner Podium+ Model PDLIA, available in three reach heights:

Work Facing Any Direction : Allows users to work safely and comfortably facing any direction while accessing the project at hand.

Large 15"x18.5" Platform : The large work platform reduces fatigue because it resembles the feeling of standing on the ground.

Upgraded Wraparound LOCKTOP™ : The multi-functional wraparound LOCKTOP™ was designed for professionals who want access to an assortment of tools at their fingertips. The enhanced tops include storage compartments and inserts for a wide variety of professionals' most used tools and supplies, including impact drivers, hand tools, hardware and more. It also includes an accessory mounting plate for additional storage of magnetic accessories, as well as anchor points for tool tethering, reducing the potential of dropping equipment.

Waist-High Guard Rail : The extended guard rail wraps around the ladder top for more security and freedom of movement.

Edge 360 ® Bracing System: The Edge360 gives the bottom of the Podium+ ladder protection from every angle with an integrated rail shield, EDGE bracing and over-sized foot pads for enhanced stability.

Non-Conductive Side Rails: Safely work near electricity with the non-conducive side rails that resist electrical transmission.

The Podium+ complements the existing family of Podium fiberglass ladders. For more information, visit www.wernerpodium.com.

ABOUT WERNER

Werner, a WernerCo Professional brand, is the world leader in ladders and has a complete line of climbing products designed for working at heights. The portfolio includes ladders, scaffolding, pump jacks, stages, planks, accessories and fall protection equipment including harnesses, lanyards, anchors and compliance kits. From ladders to fall protection, WERNER provides a full line of climbing equipment that is engineered for maximum safety, durability and productivity at every height. All Werner products meet or exceed applicable international safety standards. For more information, visit www.wernerladder.com.

ABOUT WERNERCO PROFESSIONAL BRANDS

WernerCo Professional Brands is a privately owned, fully integrated, international manufacturer and distributor of access products, fall protection equipment, secure storage systems and light duty construction equipment. WernerCo's business model and growth is defined by innovation and continuous improvement of the products, processes and services they deliver. WernerCo products are Trusted Everywhere Work Gets Done™! For a full list of industry leading global brands, visit www.wernercoprofessionalbrands.com.

