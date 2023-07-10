KBR Receives Gold Rating from EcoVadis for Superior Commitment to Sustainability

HOUSTON, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it has earned a Gold Rating from EcoVadis, one of the world's largest and most trusted providers of business sustainability ratings for global supply chains. The Gold Rating places KBR in the top 5% of assessed companies.

"We are honored to receive one of the highest levels of recognition from EcoVadis for our commitment to sustainable practices," said Stuart Bradie, KBR president and CEO. "KBR continues to make strides in our ESG journey, and our team of teams is leading the way to ensure we are making a positive impact on people and the environment across our operations."

The EcoVadis sustainability assessment methodology is built on international sustainability standards, including the Global Reporting Initiative, the United Nations Global Compact, and the ISO 26000, covering 200+ categories and 175+ countries.

This recognition is the latest in a growing list of ESG awards for KBR, including a AAA ranking by MSCI and a spot on America's Climate Leaders list 2023 by USA Today.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 32,000 people performing diverse, complex and mission-critical roles in 33 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

