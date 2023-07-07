Natural Grocers® Launches Summer Fundraiser to Support its good4u Crew through The Natural Grocers Heroes in Aprons Fund

Company will donate $1 per "Heroes in Aprons" reusable bag purchased to nonprofit organization through September 30, 2023.

LAKEWOOD, Colo., July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the nation's largest family-operated natural and organic retailer, proudly announces an additional Natural Grocers Heroes in Aprons fundraiser at its stores through September 30, 2023. The Natural Grocers Heroes in Apron Fund is a nonprofit organization recognized by the IRS as a charitable organization and has raised over $300,000 since its inception in 2020. The company will donate $1.00 to The Heroes in Aprons Fund for every Heroes in Aprons Fund-themed reusable bag purchased at its 164 stores nationwide, through the remainder of the fiscal year.[i]

Natural Grocers will donate $1.00 to The Heroes in Aprons Fund for every Heroes in Aprons Fund-themed reusable bag purchased at its 164 stores nationwide, through the remainder of the fiscal year. (PRNewswire)

The organization provides short-term financial assistance to qualifying good4uSM Crew members (Natural Grocers' employees) or their immediate family members who have encountered unanticipated hardships due to sickness, natural disasters or other unforeseen circumstances. The Natural Grocers Heroes in Aprons Fund builds on the efforts Natural Grocers has made in the past to support its employees and promote their wellbeing. The fund relies primarily on donations from Natural Grocers and individual donations from Crew members, but the periodic in-store fundraisers foster employee appreciation and allow customers to support Crew members as well.

"Though the Natural Grocers Heroes in Aprons Fund was created in 2020, a Commitment to Crew is one of Natural Grocers' Five Founding Principles," said Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing for Natural Grocers. "Heroes in Aprons reinforces Natural Grocers' ongoing commitment to creating an environment of mutual respect, dignity, and opportunity for all employees since 1955."

For more information related to The Heroes in Aprons Fund, visit https://www.naturalgrocers.com/heroes-in-aprons-fund

Click here to learn more about Natural Grocers' employee benefits and ongoing employee support efforts.

For press inquiries, please contact Katie at kmacarelli@naturalgrocers.com

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company has 164 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

[i] Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

Natural Grocers (PRNewsfoto/Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cott) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.