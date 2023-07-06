Prolacta Bioscience Applauds Ohio Legislature For Supporting Medicaid Reimbursement For Donor Human Milk-Derived Products

Ohio Becomes First State Mandating Coverage For Inpatient And Outpatient Fortifiers

DUARTE, Calif., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prolacta Bioscience®, the world's leading hospital provider of 100% human milk-based nutritional products for critically ill, premature infants, today praised the Ohio legislature for passing budget language that would provide Medicaid reimbursement for donor human milk and other donor human milk products in both inpatient and outpatient settings:

"The news is a giant win for Ohio's most vulnerable infants. Expanding reimbursement for both donor human milk and other human milk-based products will allow premature babies access to the food and nutrients that they need," said Melinda Elliott, MD, chief medical officer, Prolacta Bioscience. "Not only will Medicaid reimbursement support and improve health outcomes, but it will also save taxpayer dollars. We want to thank legislators in Ohio for doing the right thing and providing a lifeline to the very low birth weight premature babies who need it the most."

Since 2018, the Ohio Department of Medicaid (ODM) has provided inpatient and outpatient coverage for donor human milk. In FY 2019-2020, ODM provided over 33,000 ounces of donor human milk. Until today, ODM has not provided coverage for donor human milk-derived fortifiers or any other donor human milk products, which has precluded some of the neediest premature infants from consuming an exclusive human milk diet, widely recognized as the best source of nutrition.

About Prolacta's Human Milk-Based Nutritional Products

Available to hospitals since 2006, Prolacta's human milk-based fortifiers changed the standard of care for critically ill, premature infants by providing a proven alternative to cow milk-based fortifiers in the NICU.1,2,3 The naturally occurring bioactive components in human milk are thought to support infants' immunity, development, growth, and long-term health.4

Prolacta's products have the highest bioactivity in the human milk industry5 and are clinically proven to significantly boost human milk bioactive proteins and antioxidant activity.6 The company's proprietary processing ensures pathogen inactivation and the highest level of safety while retaining as much of the natural bioactivity of the milk as possible, compared to other human milk processing methods.5,7,8

About Prolacta Bioscience

Prolacta Bioscience® Inc. is a privately held, global life sciences company dedicated to Advancing the Science of Human Milk® to improve the health of critically ill, premature infants. Prolacta's 100% human milk-based nutritional products have been evaluated in more than 20 clinical studies published in peer-reviewed journals. More than 90,000 premature infants have benefited from Prolacta's nutritional products worldwide to date.9 Established in 1999, Prolacta is the world's leading provider of human milk-based nutritional products for hospital use and is also exploring the therapeutic potential of human milk across a wide spectrum of diseases. Prolacta maintains the industry's strictest quality and safety standards for screening, testing, and processing donor human milk. Operating the world's first pharmaceutical-grade human milk processing facilities, Prolacta uses vat pasteurization and a patented, FDA-reviewed manufacturing process to ensure pathogen inactivation while protecting the nutritional composition and bioactivity of its human milk-based products. Prolacta is a global company with headquarters in Duarte, California, and can be found online at www.prolacta.com, on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

