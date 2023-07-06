MAA Announces Date of Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release, Conference Call

GERMANTOWN, Tenn., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MAA (NYSE: MAA) announced today that the Company expects to release its second quarter 2023 results on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, after market close and will hold a conference call on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. During the conference call, company officers will review second quarter performance and conduct a question-and-answer session.

MAA logo. (PRNewsFoto/MAA) (PRNewswire)

The conference call-in number is (877) 830-2597 (Domestic) or +1 (785) 424-1877 (International). The Conference ID is MAA. A replay of the conference call will be available from July 27, 2023 through August 10, 2023 by dialing (800) 839-3516 (Domestic) or +1 (402) 220-7238 (International).

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the "For Investors" page of the Company's website at www.maac.com and an audio archive of the call will be posted on the Company's website following the call's conclusion.

About MAA

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering strong, full-cycle investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. For further details, please refer to www.maac.com or contact Investor Relations at investor.relations@maac.com.

