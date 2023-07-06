Jacksonville State University to Offer Online Degree Programs Supported by Academic Partnerships

JACKSONVILLE, Ala., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacksonville State University (JSU) today announced its plan to partner with Academic Partnerships (AP) to grow its online graduate programs. Beginning in the Fall of 2023, JSU will offer its quality, affordable online MBA programs to students seeking flexible higher education.

The courses, offered by JSU's AACSB-accredited College of Business and Industry, are designed for working professionals and aligned with the college's mission of providing learners with a career-focused education emphasizing responsible judgment, innovative thinking, entrepreneurial skills, and service to communities. The online degree programs include:

Master of Business Administration

Master of Business Administration – Accounting

Master of Business Administration – Healthcare Administration

Since its inception in 1883, Jacksonville State has evolved into the educational center of Northeast Alabama. Affectionately known as the "Friendliest Campus in the South," JSU is a learning-centered community that helps students realize their potential with the knowledge, strategies and skills needed to succeed in the workplace and beyond.

"At JSU we have a longstanding commitment to our local community and businesses to support their needs," said Dr. Brent Cunningham, dean of the College of Business and Industry. "By teaming up with Academic Partnerships, we are excited to expand our reach and ability to serve the region. We look forward to the partnership and the increased impact our students will have on their communities."

Jacksonville's online MBA programs emphasize experiential learning and feature a rigorous, integrated management curriculum. There are multiple start dates throughout the year and learning is self-paced with 24/7 access to asynchronous courses to accommodate busy schedules.

Fernando Bleichmar, CEO of Academic Partnerships said, "We, at Academic Partnerships, are thrilled to work with Jacksonville State University. At AP, we're passionate about the positive impact of affordable and workforce-relevant education to students and their families, and we look forward to helping JSU offer more opportunities to students in Alabama and beyond."

Helping facilitate this affordable and quality delivery model is Academic Partnerships (AP), a leading online facilitator based in Dallas, Texas. AP is a partner to more than fifty-five universities across the country, primarily regional public universities, helping those institutions expand access to top-quality, affordable, and workforce-relevant education.

The first cycle of classes begins August 17, 2023, with an application deadline of August 4, 2023. For more information or to apply for these programs or other University Online offerings, please visit https://onlinedegrees.jsu.edu

About JSU

Located in Northeast Alabama, between Birmingham and Atlanta, Jacksonville State University was established in 1883 as a state teachers' college and has grown into a public, comprehensive university that offers undergraduate and graduate degrees – from bachelor's to doctorates – in more than 110 areas of study. The university is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. Learn more at www.jsu.edu.

About Academic Partnerships

Based in Dallas, Texas, Academic Partnerships is an online facilitator that assists primarily public institutions of higher education across North America in taking their academic programs online and recruits and retains qualified students through program completion. AP's mission is to expand access to top-quality, affordable and workforce relevant education, especially for working and adult students. Founded in digital innovation more than a decade ago, Academic Partnerships brings single-minded dedication, an integrated set of services, and data-driven performance to our collaboration with university partners. For more information on innovative online learning solutions, please visit www.academicpartnerships.com.

