AGIA Affinity Wins Multiple Marketing Awards at 2023 PIMA Insights Conference

The organization received recognition in several marketing categories including 2 Gold Awards for Conservation and Retention Marketing & Self-Promotion and Branding

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AGIA Affinity won multiple marketing awards at this year's 2023 PIMA Insights conference. The PIMA marketing awards recognize outstanding achievement in marketing in several categories. AGIA's accolades this year included 4 awards in various categories, showing their prowess and success in generating results across multiple marketing disciplines.

AGIA, which serves as the insurance and member benefits marketing and administration partner to over 100 affinity organizations, was recognized with two Gold awards in the categories of Conservation and Retention Marketing and Self-Promotion and Branding. In addition, AGIA won a Silver award in the Conservation and Retention Marketing category for their TripInsure Plus upsell campaign, and a Bronze award for their marketing efforts in the Guaranteed Issue Solicitation category.

By leveraging customer research and insights, AGIA was able to develop highly targeted campaigns and personalized experiences that have proven to be effective in driving growth as well as customer loyalty and retention. AGIA continues to develop innovative and personalized approaches by deeply understanding the needs, aspirations, and challenges of its customers, positioning AGIA as a trusted and preferred partner in the industry.

"We are so honored and excited to receive recognition from PIMA this year," Matthew Bishop, President and CEO of AGIA Affinity. "We have been making significant investments in our technology, our brand, and most importantly, our people. All of these things position us to best serve our current partners and find new, impactful ways to grow together."

For more than 60 years, AGIA Affinity has served as the insurance and member benefits marketing and administration partner to some of the largest and most iconic associations and organizations in the country. Working closely with discipline, science, and creativity, we craft affinity benefit programs that help members protect what they value most. For more information, please visit www.agia.com.

View original content:

SOURCE AGIA