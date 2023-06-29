Puppet Further Automates Day 1 and Day 2 Operations with Latest Compliance Releases

Perforce continues investment in compliance products with new release of Puppet Comply and updated Compliance Enforcement Modules (CEM)

MINNEAPOLIS, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Puppet by Perforce, the industry standard for infrastructure automation, today announced Puppet Comply 2.14.0 and key updates to its Windows and Linux Compliance Enforcement Modules (CEM) — both extensions of Puppet Enterprise's secured infrastructure capabilities. Key features of the update include greater visibility into a company's complete multi-cloud infrastructure footprint, updated alignment with the latest CIS Benchmarks, and role-based access controls.

Puppet Comply Features & Updates (PRNewswire)

In 2022, Verizon reported that 82% of security incidents were attributable to human-related risk factors. A manual approach to IT compliance and security is increasingly untenable, with increased IT footprints across the private and public cloud, the growing threat landscape, and increased regulatory demands threatening to interrupt Day 1 and Day 2 operations – from provisioning through remediation and enforcement. Puppet's 2023 State of DevOps Report found that automating governance, security, and compliance processes were top priorities for platform teams in more than 40% of companies. Increased visibility and expedited remediation reduce a company's risk profile and mitigate the implications of non-compliance or a security incident.

"With cybersecurity expertise in high demand and a lack of professionals to fill this space, everyone from developers to operations needs to make security and compliance a priority. It's not just a nice-to-have for Day 1 and Day 2 operations – it's a must," said Claire McDyre, Product Manager, Puppet by Perforce. "Puppet compliance assessment and remediation automates and simplifies alignment with consensus regulatory standards and security processes by breaking down silos between teams. The solution allows teams to define their safest configurations against expert-declared security standards, empowering them to enforce those configurations continuously and stay ready to share proof of compliance when audit time comes."

How Puppet Comply and CEM fit into Day 1 and Day 2 Operations:

Provides compliance verification through policy as code during Day 1 operations to ensure servers are initially provisioned with a secure configuration.

Enforces servers desired state using popular security standards like CIS Benchmarks and DISA STIGs as a baseline to achieve compliance with compliance regulations and frameworks.

Frequently reevaluates and remediates configuration drift during Day 2 operations , guaranteeing continual adherence to mandated baselines.

Puppet's compliance products are a continued investment to help streamline the process of bringing infrastructure into compliance to help operators:

Decrease the financial and security risks associated with non-compliance.

Increase organization-wide visibility into infrastructure compliance and security status and predictability of resolution.

Reduce the time and resources needed to interpret scans, remediate compliance failures, and prepare for audits.

Eliminate effort associated with keeping up with evolving standards.

Increase the percentage of infrastructure that is fully compliant.

Puppet Comply offers continuous compliance monitoring with a holistic status view across hybrid infrastructure. Puppet's Compliance Enforcement Modules (CEM) provide turnkey compliance remediation and enforcement of policy-as-code aligned with the latest CIS Benchmarks and DISA STIGs. Puppet Comply and CEM are extensions of Puppet Enterprise.

To learn more about the latest feature updates in Puppet Comply and CEM, please visit the website.

About Puppet by Perforce

Puppet by Perforce empowers people to innovate through infrastructure automation. For more than a dozen years, Puppet has led the way in IT infrastructure automation to simplify complexity for the masses to strengthen customers' security posture, compliance standards, and business resiliency beyond the data center to the cloud. More than 40,000 organizations — including more than 80 percent of the Global 5000 — have benefited from Puppet's open source and commercial solutions. In 2022, Puppet was acquired by Perforce Software. Learn more at puppet.com.

About Perforce

Perforce powers innovation at unrivaled scale. Perforce solutions future-proof competitive advantage by driving quality, security, compliance, collaboration, and speed – across the technology lifecycle. We bring deep domain and vertical expertise to every customer, so nothing stands in the way of success. Privately held and funded by Clearlake Capital and Francisco Partners, our global footprint spans more than 80 countries and includes over 75% of the Fortune 100. Perforce is trusted by the world's leading brands to deliver solutions to even the toughest challenges. Accelerate technology delivery, with no shortcuts. Get the Power of Perforce.

Media Contacts

PERFORCE U.S.

Grace Bonacum

PAN Communications

Ph: +1 617 502 4300

perforce@pancomm.com

PERFORCE UK/EMEA

Maxine Ambrose

Ambrose Communications

Ph: +44 118 328 0180

perforcepr@ambrosecomms.com

Perforce Software (PRNewsFoto/Perforce Software) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Perforce Software