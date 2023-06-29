NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Inclusion in Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes

DALLAS, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint, a multibillion-dollar alternative investment platform, today announced that its NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE: NXDT) has been added to the Russell 2000 Russell 3000 indexes following the reconstitution that took place earlier in the month.

NXDT (PRNewswire)

Inclusion in the Russell indexes is determined primarily by market-capitalization and index membership. The Russell indexes are reconstituted yearly in June to accurately reflect the current state of the U.S. equity market. The Russell 2000, a subset of the Russell 3000, measures performance of the small-cap U.S. equity market. Stocks listed in the Russell 2000 are automatically included in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. Russell indexes are used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks used to measure active investment strategies. Approximately $12.1 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell U.S. indexes.

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is an externally advised, publicly traded, diversified real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the acquisition, development, and management of opportunistic and value-add investments throughout the United States across multiple sectors where NexPoint Advisors, L.P. and its affiliates have operational expertise. NXDT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors X, L.P. For more information, please visit nxdt.nexpoint.com.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations

Kristen Thomas

Media Relations

Prosek Partners for NexPoint

