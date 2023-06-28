Right Time Group Acquires Shines Energy Incorporated

Leading Canadian HVAC Company Expands to Atlantic Canada

ST. CATHARINES, Ontario, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Right Time Group of Companies ("Right Time" or the "Company"), Canada's leading home services provider, announced today the acquisition of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia-based Shines Energy Incorporated ("Shines"), expanding its growth to Eastern Canada. Since 2013, Shines has delivered residential heating, cooling and air quality to homeowners in the Halifax Regional Municipality area of Nova Scotia. Management and employees of the company will join the Right Time team and continue to serve their customers and community. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Shines is the 19th acquisition completed by Right Time as part of its continued growth strategy. "We are delighted to welcome the Shines team to Right Time," said CEO Craig Goettler. "Sandy Hines has done a fantastic job building a well-respected business in the Halifax area, and Right Time will continue to deliver the Shines brand promise for years to come."

The Shines team has built a strong presence over the past decade, showcased by winning the Centurion Award through Lennox for three years in a row, amongst other accolades and glowing reviews. "Since 2013 we've worked on building a business based on quality customer service," said Sandy Hines. "Right Time was the perfect choice to continue this excellence and take Shines to the next level for both our customers and employees."

Right Time is continuously looking to add new residential HVAC and home services locations to its existing network in Canada. Interested owners are encouraged to contact Curtis Budgell at the coordinates below or visit the website to request more information.

Right Time is majority-owned by Gryphon Investors, a leading middle-market private equity firm.

Right Time is the leading Canadian independent heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning ("HVAC") contractor focused on the residential market. Right Time now operates out of 25 locations in Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Nova Scotia with over 1,400 employees, and provides preventative maintenance programs, repairs, and replacements of household HVAC units. For more information, please visit www.right-time.ca.

Gryphon Investors (www.gryphoninvestors.com) is a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing companies in partnership with management. As of December 31, 2022, the firm has over $8.9 billion of assets under management. Gryphon targets making equity investments of $50 million to $300 million in portfolio companies with enterprise values ranging from approximately $100 million to $600 million. Gryphon prioritizes investment opportunities where it can form strong partnerships with founders, owners and executives to build leading companies, utilizing Gryphon's capital, specialized professional resources, and operational expertise.

