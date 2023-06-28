PLANET FITNESS GRANTS $250,000 IN SCHOLARSHIPS TO 50 BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF AMERICA TEENS FOR THEIR COMMITMENT TO CREATING A JUDGEMENT FREE GENERATION®

More than half (58 percent) of the recipients will be first-generation college students and more than three-quarters (84 percent) belong to underrepresented minority groups

HAMPTON, N.H., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, today announced the recipients of its annual Judgement Free Generation® scholarship, which recognizes teens for their commitment to promoting kindness and contributing to a more judgement free planet. Fifty deserving Boys & Girls Clubs of America students across the U.S. were each awarded $5,000, with over half (58 percent) of whom will be first-generation college students and more than three-quarters (84 percent) belonging to underrepresented minority groups.

In partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Planet Fitness has awarded $250,000 in scholarships this year – contributing to a grand total of $1,150,000 in scholarships recognizing 230 youth since 2017. Planet Fitness created this scholarship program to recognize the many high school teens who continue to promote kindness, acceptance and foster inclusion in their communities, qualities that Planet Fitness and Boys & Girls Clubs of America collectively support. Scholarship recipients were selected by using a multi-tiered review process that considered criteria, including a personal essay, staff recommendation and video submission. Each criterion helped decide how participants actively promoted kindness and acceptance through the demonstration of Judgement Free values.

During the virtual scholarship announcement to celebrate and honor the recipients, Planet Fitness and Boys & Girls Clubs of America surprised the winners with an appearance by award-winning singer-songwriter Keri Hilson who congratulated the students on their accomplishments. As a Boys & Girls Clubs of America alumni, she shared her journey with the organization, along with advice to students on their journey ahead.

In one winning submission, Sydney D. from Springfield, Mass. shared that the way she spreads kindness, acceptance, tolerance and judgement free values is to live by example. She explained, "I treat everyone with respect, I listen and try my best to understand everyone's walk in life and I encourage others around me to be happy and live freely to be who they are. Because of how I carry myself, I have found that I can fit in with every circle of people and feel comfortable about myself and others. No one should ever feel alienated or alone because of their differences."

"As home of the Judgement Free Zone®, our mission is to create an environment where everyone feels like they belong, and our commitment to Boys & Girls Clubs of America helps us achieve that goal," said Chris Rondeau, Planet Fitness' Chief Executive Officer. "While many other scholarships are geared toward excellence in academics or athletics, we are proud to reward students who exhibit our welcoming, inclusive values and help make the world a more kind and judgement free place. It's an honor to recognize these outstanding and inspiring students."

"We are inspired by this year's recipients and honored to support teens who are contributing to their communities in exceptional ways," said Jim Clark, President & CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "Promoting kindness and inclusion directly aligns with our mission of creating safe and positive environments for all, and we are proud to partner with Planet Fitness to award these scholarships."

Since 2016, together with its franchisees, members and partners, Planet Fitness has contributed more than $8.4 million to support anti-bullying, pro-kindness initiatives. As part of the program, the Company has funded first-of-its-kind social-emotional skills training for Boys & Girls Clubs of America professionals and youth, which is rooted in a trauma-informed approach to acknowledge the impacts of traumatic experiences on youth behavior while providing opportunities for growth. The Company has also engaged in volunteer efforts and built welcoming gym spaces known as Mini Judgement Free Zones in select Boys & Girls Clubs of America throughout the country.

Learn more about Planet Fitness' efforts to positively impact the communities where people live, work and workout through PF Purpose.

