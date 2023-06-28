Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy Hosts 29th Annual Conference in Dallas, Texas

Hundreds (Largest PPMD gathering ever) of families, physicians, researchers, caregivers, industry partners, and those living with Duchenne and Becker gather globally to connect, share information, and learn the latest progress in the fight to end Duchenne.

WASHINGTON, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD) , a nonprofit organization leading the fight to end Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne) , will host their 2023 Annual Conference in Dallas, Texas, June 29 - July 1. Each year, the Duchenne community gathers to learn about the latest progress in the fight to end Duchenne and connect with leading experts. Now in its 29th year, after introducing a hybrid format featuring both in-person and virtual participation options in 2022, PPMD's Annual Conference engages more of the Duchenne community than ever before.

PPMD expects a record-breaking 900 plus families, researchers, clinicians, and industry partners from all over the world for three days of informative and interactive sessions featuring the latest news in research, clinical trials, approved and emerging therapies, care initiatives, quality of life issues, and more.

Founded in 1994 by a group of parents and grandparents, and led by Founding President and CEO Pat Furlong, PPMD is the largest, most comprehensive nonprofit organization in the United States focused on ending Duchenne. Since their first meeting 29 years ago, PPMD has convened families with researchers, clinicians, industry partners, advocacy organizations, and most importantly, people with Duchenne and their families at the largest Duchenne-specific conference held in the U.S.

Furlong is excited about this year's Conference and looks forward to bringing the Duchenne community together: "This past year, and this past month especially, has been monumental for the Duchenne community, with victories that have been decades in the making and that every single member of this community has played an important part in. We have reason to celebrate and motivation to keep progressing. This year's Conference will be filled with a variety of interactive experiences to spark conversation, foster new and familiar relationships, learn from one another, and continue to drive change in the fight to end Duchenne."

PPMD's 2023 Annual Conference agenda will feature stories from multiple keynote speakers, and interactive discussion panels addressing comprehensive, multi-dimensional approaches to care for Duchenne. Unique topics to this year's conference:

Gene therapy in Duchenne, including The Gene Therapy Town Hall , featuring discussions on immune challenges and cardiac care, updates from Pfizer, Inc., REGENXBIO, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Solid Biosciences, as well as an opportunity for panel discussion and Q&A.

Becker-specific breakout sessions, including discussions on neuromuscular care, cardiology, genetic counseling, and physical therapy, as well as updates about emerging therapies for Becker muscular dystrophy.

Gastrointestinal (GI) and genitourinary (GU) care featuring a panel of experts to discuss swallowing concerns, the role of the gut, and urinary considerations for individuals living with Duchenne and Becker.

The impacts of dystrophin on the brain and implications in everyday life, including a focus on learning and behavior, coordination of care, school planning, and appropriate modifications to facilitate success at school, home, or in the workplace.

Unique experiences and perspectives on the importance of accepting help and prioritizing mental wellness, for both caregivers and individuals living with Duchenne and Becker.

This year's Conference will also feature dedicated updates from more than 20 partners currently in clinical trials, with panels including:

Research pathways that are currently being supported by PPMD

Restoring dystrophin via exon skipping strategies

Approved therapies and those on the horizon of approval

Duchenne research that is impacting downstream

A variety of breakout sessions and social gatherings will also be offered during PPMD's 2023 Annual Conference, encouraging attendees to create their own, unique experiences, in-person or virtually by participating in:

Special programming for Newly Diagnosed Families

A dedicated track for Teens and Adults with Duchenne/Becker

Expanded Sibs Track sessions, offering a safe place for siblings to be together, talk, and open up about topics that they face

Breakout sessions according to age, covering multiple aspects of care

One-on-one private appointments with Behavioral Therapists, Physical Therapists, Genetic Counselors, and Respiratory Therapists to help provide guidance on every family's unique needs

A robust Resource Fair enabling resource providers and the community to connect about practical services, research and more

Social activities for moms, dads, grandparents, siblings, and, of course, tweens, teens, and adults with Duchenne

Fun and interactive sessions for kids

Ahead of the Conference, all registered attendees were given access to PPMD's online Conference Hub & App to stream sessions and personalize their agenda and Conference experience. This year's Hub & App offers an enhanced experience for both in-person and virtual attendees, allowing for increased interaction during live sessions, including breakouts.

It is not too late to attend this year's meeting, in-person or virtually. To register for the 2023 Annual Conference, click here . To learn more about PPMD, please visit our website .

ABOUT PARENT PROJECT MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY:

Duchenne is a fatal genetic disorder that slowly robs people of their muscle strength. Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD) fights every single battle necessary to end Duchenne.

We demand optimal care standards and ensure every family has access to expert healthcare providers, cutting edge treatments, and a community of support. We invest deeply in treatments for this generation of Duchenne patients and in research that will benefit future generations. Our advocacy efforts have secured hundreds of millions of dollars in funding and won five FDA approvals.

Everything we do—and everything we have done since our founding in 1994—helps those with Duchenne live longer, stronger lives. We will not rest until we end Duchenne for every single person affected by the disease. Join our fight against Duchenne at EndDuchenne.org . Follow PPMD on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and YouTube .

