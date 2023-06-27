KEEBO JOINS SNOWFLAKE PARTNER NETWORK

LAS VEGAS, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keebo , a fully automated warehouse optimizer, today announced at Snowflake's annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2023 , it has joined Snowflake's Partner Network to help customers get the most from the Snowflake Data Cloud.

"We're thrilled to be a part of Snowflake's partner network and to be empowering customers around the world to do even more with Snowflake," shared Barzan Mozafari, co-founder and CEO of Keebo. "Keebo's fully-automated data learning platform helps our joint customers optimize Snowflake to save time and money, and it only takes minutes to set up."

Keebo and Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, seamlessly work together to help joint customers optimize their growing compute costs and query workloads. Applying machine learning and automation, Keebo frees data engineering teams from manual query and warehouse optimizations so they can spend more time driving real business value.

Erik Jones, Head of BI and Analytics at Intelligent Document Processing leader Hyperscience , shared, "Snowflake and Keebo allow me to spend time on what's most valuable for our Business Intelligence group as it continues to grow – delivering insights, dashboards, and analytic assets for our stakeholders."

"Partners like Keebo enable our customers to benefit from advanced machine learning algorithms that complement Snowflake's single, integrated platform," said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake. "We look forward to continued collaboration with Keebo to ensure our customers can do even more with the Data Cloud while spending less time on optimizations."

The Snowflake Partner Network unlocks the potential of the Data Cloud with a broad array of tools and partners. Certified partnerships and integrations enable customers to leverage Snowflake's flexibility, performance, and ease of use to deliver more meaningful data insights. To become a Snowflake partner and get access to Snowflake's self-service partner resources, please click here .

Those attending Snowflake's annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2023 , can see Keebo in action by stopping by Snow Row booth #2122-D.

About Keebo

Keebo is the industry's first Data Learning Platform. Keebo's fully automated warehouse optimizations and query acceleration has saved customers 20-70% on data warehouse costs and accelerated analytical queries by up to 100x without migrations or modifications to their applications. To learn more, visit https://keebo.ai .

