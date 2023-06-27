Edge Impulse's New Particle Photon 2 Support Puts Machine Learning Into IoT Applications

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edge Impulse, the leading platform for creating and deploying AI to the edge, and Particle, the leading integrated Internet of Things (IoT) platform-as-a-service, today announced a partnership to natively support Particle's new Photon 2 board on the Edge Impulse Studio platform. This collaboration brings the power of edge AI to the Particle ecosystem, facilitating seamless deployment of trained AI models to the Photon 2 board.

The Particle partnership becomes the first official IoT integration for Edge Impulse.

Since its launch in 2019, Edge Impulse has quickly become the go-to provider for enterprises, developers, and ML experts that need to efficiently build AI and machine learning solutions for edge devices. Using its Studio platform, users are able to easily collect sensor data, refine features, build models, and deploy directly to devices, bringing powerful and valuable capabilities to industries ranging from healthcare to manufacturing to transportation.

With their easy-to-use devices and Particle Cloud, Particle has over the past decade built itself into a widely used platform for sending data to the cloud and connecting hardware of all types. Utilized by Fortune 500 companies as well as by nascent startups, the partnership means the company will now be able to offer its customers a simple yet effective solution for adding machine learning to their IoT endeavors when using the new Photon 2 board. The Photon 2 provides dual-band WiFi and BLE 5 connectivity, 2MB of Flash memory, 3MB RAM, and is powered by a 200MHz Realtek MCU.

"We're excited about this collaboration as it allows us to offer an integrated, developer-friendly platform that further enhances edge computing capabilities," said Raul Vergara, Edge Impulse's Executive Vice President of Growth. "By supporting the Particle Photon 2 board natively in our platform, we're giving developers the power to deploy sophisticated ML models directly to IoT devices, marking a significant milestone in edge technology."

"Edge Impulse's pioneering work in AI and machine learning is at the very forefront of the industry, and the integration of their technology with our new Particle Photon 2 board will greatly accelerate the development of intelligent IoT applications. The union of AI and IoT is compelling and can bring about transformative changes in various industries," said Zach Supalla, CEO of Particle. "This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to creating accessible, robust tools for developers to innovate, revolutionize, and unlock the potential of IoT ecosystems. We're not just looking at the next year or product cycle - we're looking at shaping the next decade of IoT development."

To kick off the partnership, Edge Impulse CEO Zach Shelby joined Supalla in his keynote at Spectra , Particle's virtual developer conference, on June 21.

For more information on utilizing Photon 2 with Edge Impulse, visit the integration overview .

About Edge Impulse

Edge Impulse offers the latest in machine learning tooling, enabling all enterprises to build smarter edge products. Their technology empowers developers to bring more AI products to market faster, and helps enterprise teams rapidly develop industry-specific solutions in weeks instead of years. Edge Impulse provides powerful automation and low-code capabilities to make it easier to build valuable datasets and develop advanced AI with streaming data. With over 75,000 developers, and partnerships with the top silicon vendors, Edge Impulse offers a seamless integration experience to validate and deploy with confidence across the largest hardware ecosystem. To learn more, visit edgeimpulse.com .

About Particle

Particle provides an integrated IoT platform-as-a-service that helps businesses connect, manage, and deploy software applications to connected devices, from edge to cloud and back. Particle powers IoT products from hundreds of businesses — from fast-growing start-ups to Fortune 100 companies — and is used by more than 240,000 developers for IoT product development. Our expertise goes beyond world-class technology, enabling next-generation business intelligence, insights, and expert customer support to make sure IoT projects succeed — so you can build the business of tomorrow, today.

