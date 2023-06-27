Asymbl, Inc. Announces Asymbl Time on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Asymbl's customers can now benefit from a modern, easy to use solution for streamlined timesheet management, automating time capture for diverse roles with advanced pay rules and rate cards

AUSTIN, Texas , June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asymbl, Inc. today announced it has launched Asymbl Time on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to simplify the time collection workflow and process by eliminating friction points for users, while providing reliable and stress-free timesheet management.

Integrated directly with Salesforce Sales Cloud, Service Cloud and Experience Cloud, Asymbl Time is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N4V00000KFgEiUAL

Asymbl Time offers staffing and recruiting firms a modern solution for timesheet management. With its focus on ease of use, it simplifies and streamlines the time collection process. By automating time capture for various roles and incorporating advanced pay rules and rate cards, Asymbl Time empowers firms to optimize operations, improve accuracy, and enhance productivity, benefiting both employees and timesheet approvers alike.

Efficiency and Productivity: Designed to provide an efficient and productive way to manage time within Salesforce. By harnessing the power of the Salesforce Platform, the timesheet workflow application streamlines the entire experience, making it easier for everyone involved, from applicants to hiring managers to accounting personnel.

Adaptability and Automation: An adaptable timesheet solution that can be customized with clicks to meet specific needs. Whether it's capturing time for warehouse workers or fractional CFOs, the application automatically adapts to different types of time capture. With advanced pay rules, rate cards, and pay times customers can curate their own, bespoke, automated timesheet solution.

Mobile Accessibility: Built as a mobile-first application that enables workers to track their time on-the-go. This feature not only provides convenience but also eliminates technological barriers for those who don't have access to a home computer. Regardless of how time is entered, the application automatically captures and interprets it, eliminating the need for separate systems or workarounds.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of Asymbl Time on Salesforce AppExchange," said Brandon Metcalf , CEO & Founder of Asymbl, Inc. "Asymbl Time brings tremendous flexibility and usability to our customers, empowering them with a modern, easy to use solution for streamlined timesheet management."

"Asymbl Time is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as it accelerates business transformation for customers," said David Lee , Vice President of Product Management, AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 11 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

About Asymbl, Inc.

Asymbl, Inc. is a leading provider of business-process-specific applications designed as bolt-on solutions for Salesforce's Customer 360 portfolio. With a focus on staffing and recruitment, Asymbl's innovative solutions empower companies to modernize their operations, acquire top clients, optimize their workflows, and enhance the talent experience.

