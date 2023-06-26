PRIVACY ALERT: Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Under Investigation for Data Breach of Over 2.5 million Patient Records

SAN FRANCISCO, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach impacting more than 2.5 million patient records in the custody of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, a Massachusetts health services company.

According to Harvard Pilgrim, the breach took place between March 28 and April 17, 2023 and involved the theft of personal and/or protected health information of over 2.5 million patients, including Social Security numbers, names, addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth, health insurance account information, provider taxpayer identification numbers, and clinical information (including medical history, diagnoses, treatment, dates of service, and provider names).

If your personal or protected health information was impacted by this incident, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to Harvard Pilgrim's security practices.

If your personal or protected health information was impacted by this incident, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to Harvard Pilgrim's security practices.

