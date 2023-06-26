Connected Nation celebrates White House "Internet for All" state funding allocation announcement

Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act made $42.45 billion available to ensure that every home in America has access to fast, affordable broadband connectivity

WASHINGTON, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom Ferree, Chairman & CEO of Connected Nation, issued the following statement celebrating today's White House announcement allocating more than $40 billion to states to carry out the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Grant Program, which was included as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA):

Connected Nation will work with its state partners to ensure the BEAD Program is executed with fiscal stewardship.

"Today is a hallmark day in the history of our country. For the past 22 years, our organization has been striving to ensure that every home, school, and business has access to fast, affordable broadband connectivity. One significant missing piece has always been adequate funding to get the job done. President Biden's announcement earlier today is the culmination of years of work—identifying with precision where funding is needed, and now allocating billions of dollars equitably to states to close those coverage gaps.

Our country faced a similar challenge when the Rural Electrification Act was signed into law on May 10, 1936—a law that ultimately enabled the delivery of reliable electric services to every rural home in America. Today's announcement of BEAD Program state funding allocations is another seminal moment that will likewise ensure that small towns and rural areas won't fall further behind.

As we celebrate this announcement today, Connected Nation looks forward to working with its state partners to ensure that the BEAD Program is now executed with precision, transparency, and fiscal stewardship at the forefront—backed by reliable data and time-tested project management principles. We must all work together to ensure that today's announcement ushers in the bright future that we and so many others have been working to achieve. Let's get to work!"

State funding allocation amounts can be found here.

About Connected Nation: The national nonprofit's mission is to improve lives by providing innovative solutions that expand access to and increase the adoption and use of broadband (high-speed internet) and its related technologies for all people. Everyone belongs in a Connected Nation. Learn more at connectednation.org.

