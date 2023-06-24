The American Diabetes Association and Abbott Collaborate on First-of-Its-Kind Therapeutic Nutrition Program for People with Diabetes

ARLINGTON, Va. and ABBOTT PARK, Ill., June 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) and Abbott announced a collaboration aimed at better understanding how diabetes technology like continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems can help people living with diabetes make informed decisions about their food and activity.

Charles (PRNewswire)

Dietary habits play a pivotal role in glucose control. Nonetheless, individual variations in glycemic response to the same foods make it very challenging to prescribe a universal nutritional plan for diabetes management. Clinical studies support that keeping glucose levels steady over time leads to better clinical outcomes for people with diabetes.1 CGM systems, like those made by Abbott, are an important tool in helping a person manage their diabetes. They offer personalized, real-time data on how food and activity affect glucose levels. Over time, research shows that the data from CGMs allows people with diabetes to learn patterns and create a nutritional plan that provides steady glucose levels and the potential for improved clinical outcomes, like lowering A1C.

"What people with diabetes eat is a critical part of managing their diabetes," said Charles "Chuck" Henderson, chief executive officer of the ADA. "Personalized nutrition using CGMs has the potential to revolutionize diabetes management by providing individuals with more data and tools to manage their glucose levels, improve their quality of life, and reduce the risk of diabetes-related complications. The ADA is grateful to Abbott for its continued support of our mission to improve the lives of people impacted by diabetes. "

For more than 20 years, Abbott and the ADA have worked together with a shared mission to fight for all those affected by diabetes. Abbott is providing a $2.65 million grant over the next three years to the ADA to enable them to:

Engage with top healthcare professionals and key opinion leaders to evaluate existing clinical evidence on the use of CGM systems for personalized, therapeutic nutrition.

Launch two pilot programs targeted at adults with Type 2 diabetes to gain a deeper understanding of the role a CGM can play in personalized therapeutic nutrition. These programs will leverage CGM data to understand how they help people with diabetes achieve their objectives, which include modifications to their nutritional intake and dietary habits.

Host roundtable discussions in collaboration with renowned health care experts to review and evaluate the existing clinical evidence. These discussions will investigate the role of therapeutic nutrition using CGM data and its potential to inform nutrition recommendations.

"Abbott's FreeStyle Libre technology can be a critical tool for all people living with diabetes, not only those on insulin," said Robert B. Ford, chairman and chief executive officer, Abbott. "We look forward to working with the American Diabetes Association to gather further evidence to show how the technology we designed to be affordable and accessible can provide personalized insights t0 help people make informed decisions about their food and activity."

About the American Diabetes Association

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization fighting to bend the curve on the diabetes epidemic and help people living with diabetes thrive. For 82 years, the ADA has driven discovery and research to treat, manage, and prevent diabetes while working relentlessly for a cure. Through advocacy, program development, and education we aim to improve the quality of life for the over 133 million Americans living with diabetes or prediabetes. Diabetes has brought us together. What we do next will make us Connected for Life. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383). Join the fight with us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Spanish Facebook (Asociación Americana de la Diabetes), LinkedIn (American Diabetes Association), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn), and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn).

About Abbott:

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 115,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com, on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/abbott-, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Abbott and on Twitter @AbbottNews.

Contact:

ADA Media:

Rebecca Fisher, 703-253-4918

SciSessionsPress@diabetes.org

Abbott Media:

Katie Walker, 341-206-1293

Katie.Walker@Abbott.com

Abbott Financial:

Mike Comilla, 224-668-1872

Michael.Comilla@Abbott.com

Abbott Company Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Diabetes Association