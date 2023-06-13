Rebuilding Together to Receive $6 Million Donation from Lowe's to Continue to Revitalize Neighborhoods Across U.S.

Lowe's local red vest associates to support critical home repairs through two-year partnership extension

WASHINGTON, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebuilding Together , the leading national nonprofit providing essential home repairs and revitalizing communities, today announced a two-year, $6 million donation from Lowe's to address urgent housing challenges by providing safe homes for veterans, seniors, people with disabilities, families with children and neighbors impacted by disaster.

Since the inception of the partnership in 2007, Rebuilding Together and Lowe's have collaborated closely to deepen the impact in neighborhoods and communities nationwide.

This year's partnership efforts kicked off in Phoenix, where 200 Lowe's associates repaired homes for six neighbors and revitalized the Swift Kids Branch of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley. The repairs included fixing leaking roofs and ceilings, grab bar installations and window replacements, as well as beautifying houses by painting and landscaping as part of Kickoff to Rebuild, a multi-home event held annually in the host city of the Super Bowl.

As part of a multiyear effort, Rebuilding Together and Lowe's will work together to improve housing and health outcomes in underserved communities by providing capacity building and project support for Rebuilding Together affiliates across the country. This will happen through a myriad of initiatives, including six multi-home rebuilds in Miami, Richmond, Va., San Jose, Calif., Nashville, Tenn., Dayton, Ohio, and Upper Ringwood, N.J.

"We are incredibly grateful for Lowe's continued support," said Caroline Blakely, president and CEO of Rebuilding Together. "Our partnership and collaborative approach to addressing the housing concerns of our neighbors in need is making a lasting impact across the country."

Lowe's will invest $6 million in more than 50 communities in need across the country over the next two years. Lowe's funding also includes an in-kind donation of $1.8 million in Lowe's gift cards and support for Rebuilding Together's Americorps program, increasing the capacity of 16 Rebuilding Together affiliates. More than 160 homes will be rehabilitated through their contribution.

"Helping people improve and maintain their homes is the core of what we do at Lowe's," said Marvin Ellison, Lowe's chairman and CEO. "Our partnership with Rebuilding Together is a natural extension of the work we do every day. We're looking forward to continuing our partnership to provide safe homes and communities and to enhance the quality of life for our neighbors in need."

By the numbers – 16 years of partnership:

$28 million in funds raised to rehabilitate homes and communities for our neighbors

17,581 neighbors served and/or impacted

1,911 homes repaired

For more information about the partnership, follow Rebuilding Together on social media or visit: https://rebuildingtogether.org/corporate-partners .

About Rebuilding Together

Rebuilding Together is the leading national nonprofit organization repairing the homes of people in need and revitalizing our communities. Through its national network of affiliates, Rebuilding Together works proactively and collaboratively with community leaders, long-term residents, funders, and volunteers to foster dialogue and create safe, healthy communities across the country. Learn more and get involved at rebuildingtogether.org. | Twitter: @RebldgTogthr.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 18 million customer transactions a week in the U.S. With total fiscal year 2021 sales of over $96 billion, approximately $90 billion of sales were generated in the U.S., where Lowe's operates over 1,700 home improvement stores and employs approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

