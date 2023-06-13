Fortune Media and Great Place To Work Name Arrive Logistics to 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place To Work and Fortune magazine have honored Arrive Logistics as one of this year's Best Workplaces in Texas. This is Arrive's first time being named to this prestigious list, coming in at No. 18. To be selected, Arrive Logistics surpassed rigorous benchmarks and has established itself as one of the best companies to work for headquartered in Texas.

Arrive Logistics (PRNewsfoto/Arrive Logistics) (PRNewswire)

To determine the Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas™ List, Great Place To Work surveyed more than 100,000 employees at eligible companies. Via the Trust Index™ Survey, employees shared honest feedback about their experience by responding to 60 statements about the employee experience and answering two open-ended questions.

"Our employees' experience is the highest priority for us, and we are grateful to each of our team members who put in the effort each day to deliver results for each other and our transportation partners," Chief People Officer Jonathan Schoonmaker said. "This relentless effort is what has lifted Arrive to be the amazing place it is and we're thrilled to celebrate our team who earned this incredible honor."

The Best Workplaces in Texas list is highly competitive. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

To be eligible for the list, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified™, have at least 10 U.S. employees, and be headquartered in Texas.

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Texas," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "These are companies that understand how putting people first drives performance, productivity and innovation — essentials in this economy."

"Fortune congratulates the Best Workplaces in Texas," says Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell. "They are leading their industries in employee satisfaction, a critical metric for success in a period of economic uncertainty."

About Arrive Logistics

Arrive Logistics is a leading multimodal transportation and technology company delivering unparalleled service and custom strategic solutions. With over 1,700 employees, 6,000 customers, and 70,000 carriers in its network, Arrive is one of the largest firms in the freight brokerage industry, with $2.35 billion in 2022 revenue. The company has been recognized as a top workplace by Inc., Great Places to Work, The Austin American-Statesman and The Chicago Tribune. Learn more at www.arrivelogistics.com and explore career opportunities at www.arrivelogistics.com/careers. At Arrive, "We Deliver, So You Can."

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas

Great Place To Work selected the Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas List by surveying companies employing 7.5 million people in the U.S. with 1.3 million survey responses received. Of those, more than 100,000 responses were received from employees at companies who were eligible for the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas List, and this list is based on their feedback. To be eligible, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified, have at least 10 U.S. employees, and be headquartered in Texas. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

About Fortune

The Fortune mission is to change the world by making business better. We achieve that by providing trusted information, telling great stories, and building world-class communities. We measure performance by rigorous benchmarks. And we hold companies accountable. Our goal is to make Fortune a force for good through its second century and beyond. For more information, visit www.fortune.com.

Contact: Nicole Paleologus

Phone: 215-478-4815

Email: arrive@nextpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Arrive Logistics