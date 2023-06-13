BICOM CONQUERS THE UNITED STATES

The marketing communications firm expands its reach to New York City.

MONTREAL, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Founded in 2006 by Vicky Boudreau and Marie-Noelle Hamlin, bicom is a leading Canadian public relations and communications agency, with offices in Montreal and Toronto. In it's fifteenth year, the award-winning agency is pleased to announce it will be expanding its reach into the American market with a new location in New York City. This geographic expansion reflects bicom's continued growth and commitment to serve its esteemed portfolio of top international brands that includes L'Oréal, Disney, The North Face, Vans, Sézane and Diptyque. With its new presence south of the border, bicom is evolving its offering to support its Canadian clients in a new market and ambition to build new and lasting relationships that will strengthen the agency's footprint in North America.

A CONTAGIOUS SENSE OF PRIDE

For the duo of Montreal-based entrepreneurs leading bicom, opening in the United States is a very important step, a symbol of growth and opportunity in the agency's long-term strategy and overall direction. "We are thrilled to open our office in New York City and thus strengthen our solid network of contacts in North America, that we've built and fostered over the years," shares Marie-Noelle Hamelin, Founding President. "It's a childhood dream come true! Propelled by the trust of our clients, the talent of our team and their proven track record, we can only succeed!" adds Vicky Boudreau, CEO and Co-Founder.

AT THE HEART OF THE ACTION

A member of the bicom Toronto team since 2020, Senior Account Manager, Lindsey Fletcher will be relocating to New York to represent the agency. With its new space at Spring Place, the prestigious membership club and creative community, bicom aims to be at the center of the action in one of the city's most exciting neighborhoods. A cultural haven in the heart of Tribeca, Spring Place offers a collaborate workspace for bicom's team, and meeting place for clients, partners and prospects.

INTERNATIONAL PROJECTS

To manage cross-border projects and facilitate collaboration between Canadian and American teams, bicom has created an international entity. This initiative demonstrates the agency's commitment to provide quality services to its clients, wherever they are in the world, and to pursue its geographic growth in the future.

ABOUT BICOM

Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit and a desire to innovate for nearly twenty years, the pan-Canadian agency bicom serves the entire territory by operating from its offices in Montreal and Toronto and is also present in the United States thanks to its New York office. Its team offers comprehensive integrated communications services: media relations, influencer marketing, content creation, social media and experiential. Bicom's key commitment? Respond effectively to its clients' visibility and strategic positioning objectives without fear of daring and exploring new avenues to reach new heights.

