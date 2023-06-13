THE AUSTIN COMPANY ANNOUNCES THE ADDITION OF THREE VICE PRESIDENTS

CLEVELAND, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Austin Company announced the addition of three Vice Presidents: David Oshins, Vice President of Engineering; David Mooney, Vice President of Construction; and Tamara Zupancic, Vice President of Marketing and Communications.

"Over the past five years, Austin has grown significantly because of the success of our sales and marketing efforts and project execution. We are now gearing up for another growth phase," said Mike Pierce, President and CEO. "To meet the needs of this growth, we have strategically organized our team for scalable for long-term sustainability and expansion."

David K. Oshins, PE, LEED AP, formerly Manager of Design and Engineering of Austin's Eastern Operations, has been promoted to Vice President of Engineering. This newly created position will have Oshins responsible for engineering services provided by Austin's US operations. "David will focus on improving consistency, quality, efficiency, training, profitability, and resource management within our engineering departments," explained Pierce.

Oshins has over 35 years of industry experience, ten of which have been with Austin. He graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute with a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering. In addition to his role with Austin, Oshins serves as President of the Cleveland Engineering Society.

To support Austin's ongoing sales and marketing efforts, Tamara Zupancic has been promoted to Vice President of Marketing and Communications. "Tamara has been a valuable member of the senior Austin leadership team, consistently promoting the improvement and enhancement of our brand and market position. Her passion and tireless dedication to raising the standards of Austin's image have bolstered sales and recruiting efforts," said Pierce.

Zupancic has over a decade of experience in marketing within the architecture, engineering, and construction industry. She graduated from Kent State University with a Bachelor of Arts in art history, criticism, and conservation and is an active member of the Society for Marketing Professional Services (SMPS).

Austin recruited David Mooney, MBA, LEED AP, to fill the critical new position of Vice President of Construction. "David is tasked with supporting Austin's preconstruction and construction services. He will focus on consistency, quality, training, and development of our construction resources," said Pierce. "David will partner with our business unit leaders to ensure consistency, apply best practices, advance our use of technology and continually develop our preconstruction and construction personnel to be the best teams serving our markets."

Mooney has over 20 years of industry experience. He graduated from Bowling Green University, earning a Bachelor of Science in construction management, and Tiffin University with a Master of Business Administration.

The Austin Company is a full-service, design-build company offering site location consulting, design, engineering, and construction. Headquartered in Cleveland, Austin has offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Irvine, California; Kalamazoo, Michigan; Merritt Island, Florida; San Luis Potosi, Mexico; and London, United Kingdom. The Austin Company is a subsidiary of Kajima USA. To learn more about Austin - https://theaustin.com/

