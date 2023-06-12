'Phenomenal Litigators': Hicks Thomas Earns Repeat Honors from Prestigious Chambers USA

Partners John Thomas, Robin Harrison and Courtney Ervin earn individual honors

HOUSTON, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hicks Thomas LLP is pleased to announce it has earned repeat recognition from Chambers USA, a prestigious legal ranking long considered the definitive mark of excellence across the legal industry.

In its fourth straight year to be honored by Chambers, the firm was recognized for its commercial litigation work, and partners John Thomas, Robin Harrison and Courtney Ervin earned individual honors for their commercial litigation expertise.

Firm and attorney rankings, which are published annually by London-based Chambers and Partners, are chosen through one of the most rigorous and in-depth review processes in the industry. The process includes peer and client interviews, comprehensive research, and review by Chambers analysts. Rankings are assessed based on technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, commercial astuteness, diligence, and commitment.

One Hicks Thomas client told Chambers USA researchers that the firm's team of lawyers "… are all very bright and phenomenal litigators."

"They try a lot of cases and have a number of exceptionally gifted lawyers," said another client.

A third interviewee said Hicks Thomas has "very experienced lawyers who can work on high-level commercial litigation. They know how to act in a courtroom and try a case."

Chambers wrote that Mr. Thomas "has a strong track record representing clients in complex disputes, with experience across employment, insurance, and environmental issues, among others."

"He's an excellent trial lawyer," said a client about Mr. Thomas. "He's very thorough, organized and defends his clients very well."

"John is extremely professional yet very personable," said another client. "He is also creative and will think outside the box in providing us solutions."

Chambers described Mr. Harrison as "a strong choice to handle high-stakes commercial disputes, including intellectual property and breach of contract lawsuits."

Hicks Thomas clients also told Chambers USA researchers:

"Robin (Harrison) is extremely smart and prepared at all times."

"He is always very diligent, prepared and a cut-to-the-chase sort of guy. He is also very persuasive with courts."

Ms. Ervin, who is marking her first year recognized by Chambers, was described by Chambers as having a "wealth of experience handling complex litigation concerning the energy, construction, and insurance sectors."

One Hicks Thomas client called Ms. Ervin, "… a commercially minded litigator who brings a lot of business acumen to a case to find a commercial resolution. When she is in trial, she does a good job, too, she takes risks and is aggressive."

"She's easy to work with, organized and a great communicator," said a second client.

Another client said, "Courtney makes us feel like we are the only client."

Founded in 1997, Texas-based Hicks Thomas LLP is a premier litigation firm representing plaintiffs and defendants across the nation. With offices in Houston, Austin, Beaumont, Amarillo, and Sacramento, California, the firm provides in-depth experience in cases involving oil and gas, environmental, complex commercial, toxic tort, construction, products liability, corporate governance, securities, banking, insurance coverage, transportation, trade secrets and business litigation. Visit the firm at http://www.hicks-thomas.com.

