Heather Barrett Babich joins DCG ONE Sales Leadership

SEATTLE, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DCG ONE, a Seattle, NYC, Washington DC area-based marketing services and solutions organization, is pleased to announce that Heather Barrett Babich is joining the DCG ONE enterprise business development organization as Executive Director of Client Development.

Heather comes to DCG ONE as a seasoned professional with over twenty years of global sales and business development expertise in all areas of marketing: direct marketing, advertising, experiential, packaging, sponsorship, brand development, national programs, and full integrated marketing solutions for clients.

"As our abilities as a marketing partner are growing nationwide, it was clear that we needed someone of Heather's deep experience with enterprise business to help share our story," said Brian Anderson, Director of Sales & General Manager, DCG ONE West. "Heather's understanding of the financial services, healthcare, medical devices, telecom, luxury, and manufacturing sectors align beautifully to our clients across the country."

Noted Brad Clarke, President & CEO of DCG ONE, "We are constantly seeking out ways to create more value for our clients across the country. Heather joins us with the great business solutions skills that we pride ourselves on at DCG ONE. She will be a key leader on the East Coast to complement our Seattle-based headquarters client development team."

With roots in print production, DCG ONE has expanded in recent years in the areas of retail packaging and POS signage, branded merchandise, embedded technology solutions, customer experience, loyalty, and acquisition marketing. In addition, its full-service digital and brand agency division has provided clients with a turnkey solution to marketing challenges–from concepts to final execution.

"I couldn't be more excited to join DCG ONE at this pivotal point in its growth and the ability to solve so many customer challenges in one organization," said Heather. "For any client to go-to-market today is a complex series of strategies, channels, and executional elements. That DCG ONE has designed its approach with the enterprise in mind creates such opportunities for all our clients."

