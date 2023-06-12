CEC Entertainment Announces Licensing Program for Chuck E. Cheese Characters

New line-up of partners to develop products for multi-generational fans of the beloved entertainment property

DALLAS, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chuck E. Cheese, the number one family entertainment company loved by generations, is thrilled to introduce the launch of a consumer products program based on its iconic brand and characters. This initiative by the new global licensing, media and entertainment division marks a significant milestone for Chuck E. Cheese as it expands its brand presence through strategic partnerships across multiple categories, including apparel, toys, games, collectibles, food and beverage. The program aims to leverage the global awareness of Chuck E. Cheese IP, tapping into a multi-generational fan base with products leveraging both retro and current styles.

A huge milestone for Chuck E. Cheese as it expands its brand through strategic partnerships across multiple categories

CEC Entertainment previously announced a licensing partnership with Flatlander Foods for a frozen pizza which launched at groceries across the country in 2021 and continues to expand due to consumer demand. Several retro apparel collections are currently available in retail stores and online, and its pre-sale for the first-ever retro Chuck E. Cheese Pop! with Funko has seen strong early sales results. The licensing program continues to grow, most recently inking deals with Bonkers Toy Co. and Wilder Toys to develop an exciting range of new toys, games and collectibles that will be debuting at retail in 2024.

"We are incredibly excited to embark on this new chapter for Chuck E. Cheese," said, Melissa McLeanas, vice president of global media, licensing, and entertainment at Chuck E Cheese. "We have carefully selected a diverse range of partners to collaborate on this initiative, ensuring that every product and experience captures the essence of the Chuck E. Cheese and friends universe and appeals to our wide-ranging audience."

Ahead of the industry's Global Licensing Expo, the brand shared their initial roster of 15 partners across product categories that include:

Bentex Group (Adult and Kids' tees and sweatshirts)

BioWorld (Apparel, Accessories and Impulse items)

Bonkers Toy Co. (Toys & Games)

Craftwork Designs (Chuck E. Cheese E-Shop, Apparel, Collectibles, Housewares and Gifts)

80sTees.com (Adult tees, hockey jerseys, hoodies and tank tops)

Fathead (Wall Decor & Home Accessories)

Flatlander Foods (Frozen pizza in groceries nationwide)

Funko (Toys & Collectibles)

HGP Group (Outdoor Toys)

Homage (Apparel)

Just Funky (Collectibles & Accessories)

OddSox (Socks & Accessories)

Weldon Owen International (Publishing)

Wilder Toys in collaboration with Barry & Jason Games (Toys & Games)

World Tech Toys (Toys & Games and Radio Control)

With a legacy spanning over four decades, the global awareness of Chuck E. Cheese and its ever-growing fan base provide an unparalleled opportunity for partners to capitalize on the brand's popularity. By combining the nostalgia of the past with the excitement of the present, the licensing program and new partners can together leverage Chuck E. Cheese retro and current product lines to create unique and compelling offerings that resonate with consumers worldwide. Fans of all ages can anticipate a wide range of Chuck E. Cheese-inspired merchandise with product launches expected to roll out throughout the year and in 2024.

CEC Entertainment also introduced its first co-branded IP in collaboration with the 14-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Team Hendrick Motorsports to introduce the world of racing to children through entertainment and extend new opportunities for licensed merchandise for fans of both properties.

The licensing program further supports the brand's extension outside the four walls and solidifies its position as a global entertainment property. In April CEC announced a new season of original content available on the Chuck E. Cheese YouTube and YouTube Kids channels, building on the existing library including video shorts, mobile games and music albums across all streaming platforms.

