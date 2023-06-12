Carolina Foothills Federal Credit Union Partners with DoubleCheck Solutions to Offer Service Notifying Members of Insufficient Funds

Members get unparalleled transparency and control to proactively correct NSF transactions

AUSTIN, Texas, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolina Foothills Federal Credit Union (CFFCU) is partnering with DoubleCheck Solutions, to give its members the ability to stop payments with non-sufficient funds (NSF) from being declined automatically. They will have the ability to review and reprioritize critical transactions before they are returned.

DoubleCheck makes it easy for members by providing a mobile view on their phone to review their account and immediately see which transactions are at risk of being declined. They choose which ones to pay with their existing funds, and which ones to return. If they want, they can also add additional funds to their account via a credit card or a third-party payment service such as Venmo or PayPal. They can also bring cash into the credit union. This benefits CFFCU members by preventing negative outcomes, such as a returned payment to a landlord or utility company. It puts control in the member's hands because if they don't have the funds to resolve all impacted transactions, they can re-prioritize and select which items to pay and which to return.

CFFCU recognizes the need to offer such vital services to its members, because it's crucial to provide everyone with a streamlined way to avoid the ripple effect of negative consequences that result from a declined payment, including hefty late fees and poor credit ratings.

"DoubleCheck will help our members avoid the pain of cancelled services and late fees," said Scott Weaver, CEO of CFFCU. "Adding this important level of transparency to our portfolio is another way of providing support to those who need it most in the communities we serve."

DoubleCheck empowers credit union members by giving them the ability to choose which transactions to address first, and how to add funds to their account. This awareness makes it easy to ensure priority payments like rent, mortgage and utilities are prioritized. In addition, people can report suspicious or fraudulent charges through DoubleCheck, enabling them to immediately reject the item.

"In the tough economy we're faced with, it's essential to provide members with the tools they need to make the best decisions for themselves and their families," said Joel Schwartz, founder and co-CEO of DoubleCheck Solutions. "Overdraft protection continues to be a top concern for banks and credit unions, as well as their customers and members, and we're pleased to be working with Carolina Foothills Federal Credit Union to provide this groundbreaking technology and transparency to their members."

About Carolina Foothills Federal Credit Union

Carolina Foothills is guided by 8 core principles that allow us to focus on the individual member's needs. With over 125 partners and three distinct service communities, we are able to offer vital financial tools and options. While you can make business transactions anytime online from your phone or computer with ease, we always love seeing your face come through our front doors. See how Carolina Foothills can help move you forward.

About DoubleCheck Solutions

DoubleCheck, built by bankers for banks and credit unions, notifies consumers and small businesses in real-time if they have non-sufficient funds in their account, allowing them to alter the financial institution's decisions on what gets paid, using a range of payment methods. DoubleCheck embraces the mission of solving the most common banking problems of our times: outdated overdraft practices that place an unnecessary burden on consumers, small businesses, and financial institutions. www.mydoublecheck.com

