Bumble and bumble and Point Foundation Announce Inaugural Hair Trade Scholarship Recipients

The Bumble and bumble x Point Foundation scholarship supports

LGBTQIA+ students pursuing a professional career in the hair industry

NEW YORK, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bumble and bumble , an authority in professional hair care and styling products, is proud to announce the first recipients of its hair trade scholarship with Point Foundation. The scholarship is being awarded to four LGBTQIA+ individuals who are pursuing a professional career in the hair industry.

Last year, Bumble and bumble set forth on a partnership with Point Foundation ("Point"), the largest scholarship-granting nonprofit in the U.S. for LGBTQIA+ students, to establish a first-of-its-kind Point Foundation scholarship that opens doors for talented LGBTQIA+ students who aspire to build successful careers in the hair industry.

Corey Reese, Senior Vice President and Global General Manager of Bumble and bumble said, "At Bumble and bumble, we are committed to the amplification of individuality and supporting all journeys of self-expression. Education is at the core of everything we do so it brings us immense pride to announce our first hair trade scholarship recipients. We are delighted to support these individuals in pursuing their career aspirations in hair and look forward to seeing their impact on our industry."

Through the Bumble and bumble and Point Foundation partnership, four cosmetology students have been identified as the first class of scholars to receive the Bumble and bumble x Point Foundation Scholarship. The scholarship includes education financial support, Point-provided programming and student events, and personalized learning and coaching from experienced Bumble and bumble stylists, colorists and educators to support their growth, development and learning.

The inaugural Bumble and bumble x Point Foundation Scholarship recipients are Jordyn Rogers, Jaron Hood, Patricia Hunter, and Taylor Skillen. These talented individuals have ambitions ranging from film and TV hairstyling to education and salon ownership.

"In today's climate, where more LGBTQIA+ students than ever need support in places of higher education, we are excited to work with partners like Bumble and bumble to provide students financial, professional, and mentoring help," said Jorge Valencia, Executive Director and CEO of Point Foundation. "Together, we can help students access and succeed in higher education so they can go on to live fulfilling lives as their authentic selves."

Working together with Bumble and bumble and its diverse network of professionals, Point will carefully match scholars with Bumble and bumble hair stylists, colorists, or educators, who can provide personalized guidance tailored to unique career aspirations. Through this collaborative effort with Point Foundation, Bumble and bumble can empower and equip these students with the necessary tools to flourish in their desired professional haircare paths. The Bumble and bumble mentors will support the scholars with professional expertise and advice, compassion and empathy.

Reese continued "Since its inception, Bumble and bumble has recognized the transformative power of hair and the value of education, for both individual expression and as a means to foster diversity and inclusivity within the industry. Bumble and bumble has continuously pushed the boundaries of creativity and cutting-edge techniques to empower hair professionals to embrace their unique talents and authentic selves. By combining resources and expertise, Bumble and bumble, in partnership with Point Foundation can make a significant impact and pave the way for a more inclusive future."

For more than 21 years, Point Foundation has awarded financial support to LGBTQIA+ students studying in schools and universities around the country. Through its mentor program, Point has matched scholars with LGBTQIA+ professionals who are dedicated to helping them achieve their higher education goals. To learn more about the scholarship and the application process for future cohorts, visit Point Foundation/scholarships .

About Bumble and bumble.

Bumble and bumble began as a New York City salon in 1977, where Bumble and bumble hairdressers clipped, colored and styled their way into prominence in magazines, on runways, and backstage around the world.

The brand is dedicated to the craft of hairstylists and colorists who are obsessed with technical and artistic excellence through bold self-expression. Bumble and bumble invents products to meet these professionals' exacting standards that are also easy enough for anyone to use. From the iconic, wave-enhancing Surf Spray to the bestselling, mega moisturizing Hairdresser's Invisible Oil range, these well-loved products are used by the pros in Bumble and bumble salons and by millions of people around the world at home every day.

At Bumble and bumble, we believe in really great hair on your own terms.

Our mission — to provide a range of pro-curated, backstage-vetted, high-performing products and techniques inclusive of every hair type, texture, and styling preference so that you can create the hair you want every day, every night, every time.

About Point Foundation

Point Foundation empowers promising LGBTQIA+ students to achieve their full academic and leadership potential – despite the obstacles often put before them – to make a significant impact on society. Since 2002, Point has invested $50 million in LGBTQIA+ students nationwide. has awarded more than 1,000 scholarships, making it the nation's largest scholarship-granting organization for LGBTQIA+ students. Point Foundation promotes change through scholarship funding, mentorship, and leadership development.

In the upcoming 2023-24 academic year, Point is supporting 574 students across the nation, the largest group of students in its 21-year history. With this record-breaking class, Point and its network of supporters are eager to continue to fight for equality for LGBTQIA+ students in higher education across the US.

