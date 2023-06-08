STV Group, Inc., Acquires American Engineers, LLC, a Civil Engineering Firm with a Strong Presence in Growing Georgia, Tennessee and Kentucky Markets

NEW YORK, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STV Group, Inc., a professional services firm that plans, designs and manages infrastructure projects across North America, today announced it has acquired American Engineers, LLC, a full-service civil engineering firm with a staff of more than 120 professionals in Kentucky and Georgia servicing clients throughout the southeast U.S.

The transaction formally closed on June 1, 2023. American Engineers, LLC, will now be known as AEI, an STV Company.

"We couldn't be more excited about the culture and capabilities AEI brings to STV," said Greg Kelly, P.E., president and CEO of STV. "The coming together of AEI and STV immediately allows us to scale our services in a rapidly developing region and solidifies STV's growing presence in the southeast. It will also create exciting new career opportunities for our teams."

"STV and AEI are a natural fit," said Ben Quinn, Jr., P.E., president of AEI, an STV Company. "Our companies believe in deep partnerships; and together, we will offer the right combination of skills and resources to elevate our client service, develop our people and drive sustainable business growth."

"We are proud to welcome AEI to STV," said Joseph Gleberman, STV board member and chief executive officer of The Pritzker Organization. "This new collaborative partnership broadens STV's footprint while bringing new and innovative services to our clients in this region."

Headquartered in Glasgow, Ky., AEI has offices in five cities across Kentucky and Georgia and focuses on providing engineering solutions for transportation, industrial, utility, municipal and federal clients. Its geographic footprint is situated between the rapidly growing I-75 and I-65 transportation corridors, where both public and private sectors are investing billions of dollars in transportation, infrastructure and manufacturing. This acquisition positions STV to fully support the future growth and economic development in this region.

STV is a portfolio company of The Pritzker Organization, L.L.C. STV consistently ranks among the country's top firms in markets such as transportation infrastructure, water and social infrastructure. Throughout the United States and in Canada, STV's professional, technical and support personnel offer services that span planning and pre-design, design, program and construction management, and environmental sciences, meeting clients' needs through disciplinary diversity and flexibility.

About STV

Founded in 1912, STV is a leading national infrastructure-focused professional services firm, providing engineering, architectural, planning, environmental and program management and construction management services for transportation systems, buildings, energy and other facilities. Headquartered in New York City with more than 55 offices across North America, the company provides a range of services for transportation systems, infrastructure, buildings, energy and other facilities. The firm is ranked 37th in Engineering News-Record's Top 500 Design Firms survey and is 10th in its transportation category. In 2022, STV signed the Equity in Infrastructure Project (EIP) Pledge, becoming one of the first architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) firms to commit to advancing equity in infrastructure. For more information, visit stvinc.com.

About AEI, an STV Company

American Engineers, Inc. (AEI, an STV Company) is a full-service, civil engineering firm with five offices across Kentucky and Georgia. For nearly 40 years, AEI has provided custom engineering solutions for transportation, site development, industrial, utility, educational, municipal and federal clients in the southeast U.S. For more information, visit https://www.aei.cc/. Benchmark International represented AEI, an STV Company, for this transaction.

About The Pritzker Organization, L.L.C.

TPO is the merchant bank for the business interests of the Tom Pritzker family. TPO is focused on partnering with exceptional leaders to create value across a wide range of industries. TPO looks for opportunities where it can create value for the family's interests and those of its partners and colleagues over a significant time horizon. For more than 60 years, TPO has overseen and guided the development of dozens of portfolio companies across a wide variety of industries, including manufacturing, logistics, life sciences, hospitality, healthcare and services. Notable businesses include Hyatt Hotels, Triton Container and the Marmon Group. Recent control investments include TMS International, Lithko Contracting, KBP Investments, Mammoth Holdings, STV Inc., and Crown Health Care Laundry Services. In addition to its core strategy of building businesses over the long term, TPO is also active in special situations, advising the family's interests in the deployment of capital across a wide spectrum of industries and investment structures. Additional information can be found at https://pritzkerorg.com/ .

