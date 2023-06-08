SOCOTEC USA acquires Conversano Associates Inc., focusing on expanding market presence and strengthening its technical breadth of Code Consulting, Expediting, & Planning Services

NEW YORK, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCOTEC, Inc., a leading provider of TIC (Testing, Inspection, and Certification), consulting, and advisory services with a strategic focus on building construction and infrastructure, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Conversano Associates, Inc., a New York City-based code consulting and permit expediting firm.

Conversano Associates Logo (PRNewswire)

SOCOTEC USA acquires Conversano Associates further strengthening its Code Consulting, Expediting, & Planning Services.

Established in 1983, Conversano Associates has built a reputable business delivering outstanding service to its clients throughout the permit application and approval process on more than 500 projects annually, through various city agencies across the five boroughs. The firm was led by three Principals, President Lori Boccadoro, and Vice-Presidents, Thierry Guye, and Mike Cuevas. All three leaders are joining SOCOTEC as Principals within the organization.

Jeremy Schinasi, Principal of SOCOTEC USA and Practice Leader, responsible for Strategic Partnerships and Integration summarized the partnership as follows: "The acquisition of Conversano Associates strengthens SOCOTEC USA's code & planning offering, reinforcing its expertise in the field, and further promoting its commitment to building and code compliance." In addition to providing building and zoning code consulting and compliance services, Conversano Associates provides a wide range of services throughout New York City, including obtaining and expediting permits, city agency research, application filing & review, project inspections, plan review & approvals, forensic research of violations, certificates of occupancy, and completion signoffs.

"We welcome Lori, Thierry, Mike and the entire team from Conversano as we build upon the strong presence we have in New York City and continue to buildout our service offerings throughout the country", added Marc Weissbach, CEO of SOCOTEC USA.

Conversano experts bring greater depth and experience to SOCOTEC USA through their collaboration with various agencies such as the New York City Department of Buildings (throughout the 5 boroughs), Department of Transportation, Bureau of Highway Operations, Transit Authority, Fire Department, Landmarks Preservation Commission, Department of Health, Environmental Control Board, Office of Administrative Trials and Hearings (OATH), and Consumer Affairs.

Selected renown projects that Conversano Associates serviced include The New York Public Library, US Open Grandstand Tennis Stadium, Brooklyn Army Terminal, NYU, Columbia University, and Battery Park Conservancy.

"We at Conversano are thrilled to be joining the SOCOTEC team. This will strengthen and expand the services that we provide our clients, with an even stronger code consulting and permitting team. Joining SOCOTEC allows us to expand into additional complimentary services, including the greater sustainability field which we are passionate about." said Lori Boccadoro, President of Conversano Associates.

"We are excited to continue to build on our success and add depth of expertise with the addition of the Conversano team.", said Robert LiMandri, Senior Principal of SOCOTEC USA, leading SOCOTEC's existing Code and Zoning practice, and former New York City Building Commissioner.

"SOCOTEC Group is a leading international group with a business footprint in 26 countries. As an independent trusted third party for the integrity of built assets, the expertise on compliance to regulation and Building codes is at the heart of our mission. With Conversano Associates joining our US team, we are constantly working on building the best ever value proposition to the American market on how we can make a difference for a sustainable and safer building environment." added Hervé Montjotin, CEO of the SOCOTEC Group.

About SOCOTEC

The SOCOTEC Group, headed by Hervé Montjotin, has built its reputation as an independent, trusted partner assisting companies in the areas of quality, sustainability and safety, and the environment.

Today a leading $1.2 billion EUR company that more than doubled in size in 6 years (CAGR of 15%), SOCOTEC's mission is to ensure the integrity and performance of building and infrastructure assets and people's safety. Through its inspection and measurement, assistance and consultancy, training and certification services, SOCOTEC helps to optimize the performance of companies in every sector by managing the risks inherent in their activities. Drawing on its expertise and positioning itself as a long-term partner, SOCOTEC supports its clients throughout their project's lifecycle.

As a leader in construction inspection and a major player in TIC for the construction and infrastructure sectors, the SOCOTEC Group has 200,000 clients with operations in 26 countries, 11,300 employees and over 250 external recognitions.

SOCOTEC, an industry leader in the building and infrastructure sectors, offers the combined highly technical expertise of an expansive and holistic network of experts across six service lines: (i) Building Envelope; (ii) Energy & Sustainability; (iii) Code & Planning; (iv) Project Advisory; (v) Dispute Resolution; and (vi) Specialty Engineering. In the USA, SOCOTEC employs over 425 professionals in more than 20 offices.

Visit www.socotec.us for more information.

