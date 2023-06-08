THE READY ZONE OFFICIALLY IS A CERTIFIED LGBT BUSINESS ENTERPRISE® (CERTIFIED LGBTBE®) BY NATIONAL LGBT CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

AUSTIN, Texas, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ready Zone is proud to announce their recent certification as a Certified LGBTBE® through the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) Supplier Diversity Initiative. The Ready Zone is one of just over 2000 businesses in the U.S. who have this certification. The NGLCC is the business voice of the LGBT community and serves as the nation's exclusive certifying body for LGBT-owned and operated businesses.

"We are so pleased to welcome Supplier Diversity Initiative, Inc. to the ever-expanding network of NGLCC certified LGBT Business Enterprises and the hundreds of corporations and government agencies eager to put them to work," said NGLCC Co-Founder and President Justin Nelson and Co- Founder and CEO Chance Mitchell. "According to NGLCC's groundbreaking America's LGBT Economy report, America's estimated 1.4 million LGBT business owners, many of them NGLCC certified, add over $1.7 trillion to the GDP and create tens of thousands of new jobs. We are proud to count Supplier Diversity Initiative, Inc. among those who prove every day that LGBT businesses are the future of the American economy."

The Ready Zone is now eligible to participate in the NGLCC's supplier diversity programs with Fortune 500 and government agencies nationwide, and can take advantage of the vast educational opportunities promoted by the NGLCC. The Ready Zone's intention is to foster business to business relationships with other Certified LGBTBE® companies worldwide as well as at the NGLCC International Business & Leadership Conference. Business leaders in our community continually redefine industries and shatter stereotypes. From technology firms to local restaurants and retail shops, we are proving every day that if you buy it, an LGBT-owned business can supply it.

"We are incredibly proud and honored to be officially certified as an LBGTBE. As one of only just over 2000 businesses in the U.S. who have this certification, this milestone celebrates the diversity we pride ourselves in honoring and exemplifying. We look forward to uniting with corporate partners who are equally looking to grow their LGBTE suppliers and who celebrate diversity as a way of being."

In celebration of Pride Month and receiving this certification, The Ready Zone is offering a services grant free to NGLCC-associated Fortune 500 and government agencies throughout the remainder of the year, and interested parties are encouraged to reach out to The Ready Zone directly for details.

About NGLCC

The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) is the business voice of the LGBT community and the exclusive certifying body for LGBT-owned businesses. With more than 200 corporate partners, and 62 local, state, and international affiliate chambers, NGLCC is the largest LGBT business development and economic advocacy organization in the world.

www.nglcc.org



About The Ready Zone

The Ready Zone is a business growth accelerator that equips executives in high growth industries to create game changing breakthroughs. We offer a holistic suite of services to optimize organizational readiness and performance. The Zone Performance indicators, our original diagnostic framework, has been developed from 20 years' experience with billion-dollar brands including Netflix, NBCUniversal, Sony, Disney, Warner Bros Discovery and TelevisaUnivision. The Ready Zone is based in Los Angeles, California and Austin, Texas.

https://thereadyzone.com/

