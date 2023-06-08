DocuSign Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU), which offers the world's #1 e-signature product as part of its industry leading lineup, today announced results for its fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2023.

"DocuSign's first quarter results, coupled with traction on our strategic objectives reflect a solid start to the year," said Allan Thygesen, CEO of DocuSign. "While we have work ahead of us, I am encouraged by our progress to enable smarter, easier, trusted agreements. As we continue to execute on our strategy and leverage our competitive advantages, notably in AI, DocuSign is well positioned for the future."

First Quarter Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $661.4 million , an increase of 12% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $639.3 million , an increase of 12% year-over-year. Professional services and other revenue was $22.1 million , an increase of 14% year-over-year.

Billings were $674.8 million , an increase of 10% year-over-year.

GAAP gross margin was 79% compared to 78% in the same period last year. Non-GAAP gross margin was 83% compared to 81% in the same period last year.

GAAP net income per basic share was $0.00 on 203 million shares outstanding compared to a loss of $0.14 on 200 million shares outstanding in the same period last year.

GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.00 on 208 million shares outstanding compared to a loss of $0.14 on 200 million shares outstanding in the same period last year.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.72 on 208 million shares outstanding compared to $0.38 on 206 million shares outstanding in the same period last year.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $233.6 million compared to $196.3 million in the same period last year.

Free cash flow was $214.6 million compared to $174.6 million in the same period last year.

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments were $1.4 billion at the end of the quarter.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics."

Operational and Other Financial Highlights:

Executive Appointments. DocuSign appointed the following key new leaders:

DocuSign Release 1. DocuSign announced new product capabilities with highlights in the following areas:

Outlook

The company currently expects the following guidance:

Quarter ending July 31, 2023 (in millions, except percentages):

Total revenue $675 to $679 Subscription revenue $658 to $662 Billings $646 to $656 Non-GAAP gross margin 81 % to 82 % Non-GAAP operating margin 24 % to 25 % Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 207 to 212

Year ending January 31, 2024 (in millions, except percentages):

Total revenue $2,713 to $2,725 Subscription revenue $2,640 to $2,652 Billings $2,737 to $2,757 Non-GAAP gross margin 81 % to 82 % Non-GAAP operating margin 22 % to 24 % Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 207 to 212

The company has not reconciled its guidance of non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures because stock-based compensation expense cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. Accordingly, a reconciliation has not been provided.

Webcast Conference Call Information

About DocuSign

DocuSign redefines how the world comes together and agrees, making agreements smarter, easier and more trusted. As part of its industry leading product lineup, DocuSign offers eSignature, the world's #1 way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. Today, over 1.4 million customers and more than a billion users in over 180 countries use DocuSign products and solutions to accelerate the process of doing business and simplify people's lives. For more information visit http://www.docusign.com.

Copyright 2023. DocuSign, Inc. is the owner of DOCUSIGN® and all its other marks (www.docusign.com/IP).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risk and uncertainties. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our future operating results and financial position, our business strategy and plans, market growth and trends, objectives for future operations, and the impact of such assumptions on our financial condition and results of operations are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release also include, among other things, statements under "Outlook" above and any other statements about expected financial metrics, such as revenue, billings, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding, and non-financial metrics, such as customer growth, as well as statements related to our expectations regarding our growth. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about: our expectations regarding global macro-economic conditions, including the effects of inflation, rising and fluctuating interest rates, instability in the global banking sector, and market volatility on the global economy; our ability to estimate the size and growth of our total addressable market; our ability to compete effectively in an evolving and competitive market; the impact of any data breaches, cyberattacks or other malicious activity on our technology systems; our ability to effectively sustain and manage our growth and future expenses and achieve and maintain future profitability; our ability to attract new customers and maintain and expand our existing customer base; our ability to effectively implement and execute our restructuring plans; our ability to scale and update our platform to respond to customers' needs and rapid technological change; our ability to expand use cases within existing customers and vertical solutions; our ability to expand our operations and increase adoption of our platform internationally; our ability to strengthen and foster our relationships with developers; our ability to retain our direct sales force, customer success team and strategic partnerships around the world; our ability to identify targets for and execute potential acquisitions and to successfully integrate and realize the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our brand; the sufficiency of our cash, cash equivalents and capital resources to satisfy our liquidity needs; limitations on us due to obligations we have under our credit facility or other indebtedness; our failure or the failure of our software to comply with applicable industry standards, laws and regulations; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our intellectual property; our ability to successfully defend litigation against us; our ability to attract large organizations as users; our ability to maintain our corporate culture; our ability to offer high-quality customer support; our ability to hire, retain and motivate qualified personnel, including executive level management; our ability to successfully manage and integrate executive management transitions; uncertainties regarding the impact of general economic and market conditions, including as a result of regional and global conflicts; our ability to successfully implement and maintain new and existing information technology systems, including our ERP system; and our ability to maintain proper and effective internal controls.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023 filed on March 27, 2023, our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2023, which we expect to file on June 8, 2023 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and other filings that we make from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which such statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this press release or to conform such statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly-titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors' overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We present these non-GAAP measures to assist investors in seeing our financial performance using a management view, and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry. However, these non-GAAP measures are not intended to be considered in isolation from, a substitute for, or superior to our GAAP results.

Non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share: We define these non-GAAP financial measures as the respective GAAP measures, excluding expenses related to stock-based compensation, employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, fair value adjustments to strategic investments, lease-related impairment and lease-related charges, restructuring and other related charges, as these costs are not reflective of ongoing operations and, as applicable, other special items. The amount of employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions is dependent on our stock price and other factors that are beyond our control and do not correlate to the operation of the business. When evaluating the performance of our business and making operating plans, we do not consider these items (for example, when considering the impact of equity award grants, we place a greater emphasis on overall stockholder dilution rather than the accounting charges associated with such grants). We believe it is useful to exclude these expenses in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate comparison of our results to those of peer companies and over multiple periods. In addition to these exclusions, we subtract an assumed provision for income taxes to calculate non-GAAP net income. We utilize a fixed long-term projected tax rate in our computation of the non-GAAP income tax provision to provide better consistency across the reporting periods. For fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2024, we have determined the projected non-GAAP tax rate to be 20% tax rate.

Free cash flow: We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. We believe free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash that is available (if any), after purchases of property and equipment, for operational expenses, investment in our business, and to make acquisitions. Free cash flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures our ability to generate or use cash in excess of our capital investments in property and equipment. Once our business needs and obligations are met, cash can be used to maintain a strong balance sheet and invest in future growth.

Billings: We define billings as total revenues plus the change in our contract liabilities and refund liability less contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable in a given period. Billings reflects sales to new customers plus subscription renewals and additional sales to existing customers. Only amounts invoiced to a customer in a given period are included in billings. We believe billings is a key metric to measure our periodic performance. Given that most of our customers pay in annual installments one year in advance, but we typically recognize a majority of the related revenue ratably over time, we use billings to measure and monitor our ability to provide our business with the working capital generated by upfront payments from our customers.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, please see "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

April 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2023

2022 Revenue:





Subscription $ 639,307

$ 569,251 Professional services and other 22,081

19,441 Total revenue 661,388

588,692 Cost of revenue:





Subscription 108,942

105,159 Professional services and other 27,545

27,257 Total cost of revenue 136,487

132,416 Gross profit 524,901

456,276 Operating expenses:





Sales and marketing 280,605

300,697 Research and development 115,364

112,227 General and administrative 104,811

62,578 Restructuring and other related charges 28,772

— Total operating expenses 529,552

475,502 Loss from operations (4,651)

(19,226) Interest expense (1,966)

(1,649) Interest income and other income (expense), net 12,245

(4,650) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 5,628

(25,525) Provision for income taxes 5,089

1,848 Net income (loss) $ 539

$ (27,373) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:





Basic $ 0.00

$ (0.14) Diluted $ 0.00

$ (0.14) Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net income (loss)

per share attributable to common stockholders:





Basic 202,631

199,666 Diluted 208,071

199,666







Stock-based compensation expense included in costs and expenses:





Cost of revenue—subscription $ 11,357

$ 10,613 Cost of revenue—professional services and other 6,730

5,082 Sales and marketing 45,326

47,431 Research and development 35,997

32,205 General and administrative 40,342

15,392 Restructuring and other related charges 4,954

—

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands) April 30, 2023

January 31, 2023 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 940,494

$ 721,895 Investments—current 350,763

309,771 Accounts receivable, net 408,632

516,914 Contract assets—current 17,454

12,437 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 86,719

69,987 Total current assets 1,804,062

1,631,004 Investments—noncurrent 120,803

186,049 Property and equipment, net 206,026

199,892 Operating lease right-of-use assets 135,403

141,493 Goodwill 353,308

353,619 Intangible assets, net 65,247

70,280 Deferred contract acquisition costs—noncurrent 359,255

350,899 Other assets—noncurrent 85,795

79,484 Total assets $ 3,129,899

$ 3,012,720 Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 14,688

$ 24,393 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 101,685

100,987 Accrued compensation 141,990

163,133 Convertible senior notes—current 723,995

722,887 Contract liabilities—current 1,190,364

1,172,867 Operating lease liabilities—current 22,742

24,055 Total current liabilities 2,195,464

2,208,322 Contract liabilities—noncurrent 17,715

16,925 Operating lease liabilities—noncurrent 136,243

141,348 Deferred tax liability—noncurrent 12,324

10,723 Other liabilities—noncurrent 18,661

18,115 Total liabilities 2,380,407

2,395,433 Stockholders' equity





Common stock 20

20 Treasury stock (2,027)

(1,785) Additional paid-in capital 2,412,033

2,240,732 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (21,917)

(22,996) Accumulated deficit (1,638,617)

(1,598,684) Total stockholders' equity 749,492

617,287 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,129,899

$ 3,012,720

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

April 30, (in thousands) 2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss) $ 539

$ (27,373) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 22,867

21,301 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs 48,230

43,990 Amortization of debt discount and transaction costs 1,246

1,284 Non-cash operating lease costs 5,980

6,442 Stock-based compensation expense 144,706

110,723 Deferred income taxes 1,623

72 Other (831)

4,907 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 108,281

140,078 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (16,803)

(16,351) Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs (56,526)

(50,512) Other assets (7,661)

(7,459) Accounts payable (9,021)

(23,197) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,095

5,148 Accrued compensation (21,582)

(23,220) Contract liabilities 18,287

18,712 Operating lease liabilities (6,795)

(8,259) Net cash provided by operating activities 233,635

196,286 Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of marketable securities (53,830)

(129,735) Maturities of marketable securities 80,699

91,055 Purchases of strategic and other investments —

(2,125) Purchases of property and equipment (19,057)

(21,709) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities 7,812

(62,514) Cash flows from financing activities:





Repurchases of common stock (40,472)

— Settlement of capped calls, net of related costs 23,688

— Payment of tax withholding obligation on net RSU settlement and ESPP purchase (22,637)

(24,739) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 127

1,938 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 18,390

24,151 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (20,904)

1,350 Effect of foreign exchange on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,011

(5,180) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 221,554

129,942 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period (1) 723,201

509,679 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period (1) $ 944,755

$ 639,621



(1) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash included restricted cash of $4.3 million and $1.3 million at April 30, 2023 and January 31, 2023.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of gross profit (loss) and gross margin:



Three Months Ended

April 30, (in thousands) 2023

2022 GAAP gross profit $ 524,901

$ 456,276 Add: Stock-based compensation 18,087

15,695 Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 2,403

2,403 Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 675

791 Add: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges 429

— Non-GAAP gross profit $ 546,495

$ 475,165 GAAP gross margin 79 %

78 % Non-GAAP adjustments 4 %

3 % Non-GAAP gross margin 83 %

81 %







GAAP subscription gross profit $ 530,365

$ 464,092 Add: Stock-based compensation 11,357

10,613 Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 2,403

2,403 Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 466

508 Add: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges 299

— Non-GAAP subscription gross profit $ 544,890

$ 477,616 GAAP subscription gross margin 83 %

82 % Non-GAAP adjustments 2 %

2 % Non-GAAP subscription gross margin 85 %

84 %







GAAP professional services and other gross loss $ (5,464)

$ (7,816) Add: Stock-based compensation 6,730

5,082 Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 209

283 Add: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges 130

— Non-GAAP professional services and other gross profit (loss) $ 1,605

$ (2,451) GAAP professional services and other gross margin (25) %

(40) % Non-GAAP adjustments 32 %

27 % Non-GAAP professional services and other gross margin 7 %

(13) %

Reconciliation of operating expenses:



Three Months Ended

April 30, (in thousands) 2023

2022 GAAP sales and marketing $ 280,605

$ 300,697 Less: Stock-based compensation (45,326)

(47,431) Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (2,629)

(3,205) Less: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions (1,670)

(2,290) Less: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges (1,356)

— Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 229,624

$ 247,771 GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue 42 %

51 % Non-GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue 35 %

42 %







GAAP research and development $ 115,364

$ 112,227 Less: Stock-based compensation (35,997)

(32,205) Less: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions (1,408)

(1,533) Less: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges (492)

— Non-GAAP research and development $ 77,467

$ 78,489 GAAP research and development as a percentage of revenue 17 %

19 % Non-GAAP research and development as a percentage of revenue 12 %

13 %







GAAP general and administrative $ 104,811

$ 62,578 Less: Stock-based compensation (40,342)

(15,392) Less: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions (431)

(485) Less: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges (399)

— Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 63,639

$ 46,701 GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of revenue 16 %

11 % Non-GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of revenue 10 %

8 %

Reconciliation of income (loss) from operations and operating margin:



Three Months Ended

April 30, (in thousands) 2023

2022 GAAP loss from operations $ (4,651)

$ (19,226) Add: Stock-based compensation 139,752

110,723 Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 5,032

5,608 Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 4,184

5,099 Add: Restructuring and other related charges 28,772

— Add: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges 2,676

— Non-GAAP income from operations $ 175,765

$ 102,204 GAAP operating margin (1) %

(3) % Non-GAAP adjustments 28 %

20 % Non-GAAP operating margin 27 %

17 %

Reconciliation of net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted:



Three Months Ended

April 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2023

2022 GAAP net income (loss) $ 539

$ (27,373) Add: Stock-based compensation 139,752

110,723 Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 5,032

5,608 Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 4,184

5,099 Add: Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,604

1,284 Less: Fair value adjustments to strategic investments 119

(340) Add: Restructuring and other related charges 28,772

— Add: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges 2,676

— Add: Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (32,464)

(17,522) Non-GAAP net income $ 150,214

$ 77,479







Numerator:





Non-GAAP net income $ 150,214

$ 77,479 Add: Interest expense on convertible senior notes 357

(18) Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ 150,571

$ 77,461







Denominator:





Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic 202,631

199,666 Effect of dilutive securities 5,440

6,309 Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 208,071

205,975







GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.00

$ (0.14) GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.00

$ (0.14) Non-GAAP net income per share, basic $ 0.74

$ 0.39 Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 0.72

$ 0.38

Computation of free cash flow:



Three Months Ended

April 30, (in thousands) 2023

2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 233,635

$ 196,286 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (19,057)

(21,709) Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 214,578

$ 174,577 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities $ 7,812

$ (62,514) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities $ (20,904)

$ 1,350

Computation of billings:



Three Months Ended

April 30, (in thousands) 2023

2022 Revenue $ 661,388

$ 588,692 Add: Contract liabilities and refund liability, end of period 1,210,965

1,074,460 Less: Contract liabilities and refund liability, beginning of period (1,191,269)

(1,049,106) Add: Contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable, beginning of period 16,615

18,273 Less: Contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable, end of period (22,936)

(18,756) Non-GAAP billings $ 674,763

$ 613,563

