BEARABY ANNOUNCES PLASTIC NEGATIVE CERTIFICATION, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH REPURPOSE GLOBAL

The sustainable home wellness brand expands its eco-conscious efforts in ocean plastic removal

NEW YORK, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bearaby, the home wellness brand dedicated to sustainably producing design-forward products for mental, emotional and physical well-being, today on World Oceans Day announces its Plastic Negative Certification in partnership with rePurpose Global, the world's leading Plastic Action Platform. The certification and partnership funds the recovery of nature-bound plastic waste, allowing its partners, like Bearaby, to minimize their impact on the environment by preventing global plastic pollution.

Bearaby continues to solidify its position at the forefront of sustainability and as a leader in the industry with the announcement of this partnership. In collaboration with rePurporse Global, the world's foremost Plastic Action Platform, the brand enables the annual removal of over 4,400 lbs of plastic waste. This commitment not only prevents the pollution of our natural environment but also sets an exemplary standard in the fight against plastic waste. To put this impact into perspective, the recovery of 4,400 lbs. of low-value plastic is equivalent to eliminating 111,111 plastic bottles or 400,000 plastic bags. Additionally, Bearaby has earned certification from the Global Recycled Standard and the Forest Stewardship Council, further showcasing its dedication to sustainable practices.

In honor of World Oceans Day, Bearaby introduces today a limited edition sustainable weighted blanket, the Ocean Napper. Hand-knitted from upcycled yarn made from plastic waste pulled from the ocean, all proceeds benefit rePurpose Global. The Ceylon Blue Ocean collection is available for purchase on Bearaby.com and retails for $179.

"We are thrilled to announce Bearaby's Plastic Negative Certification," shares Dr. Kathrin Hamm, Founder and CEO of Bearaby. "Partnering with rePurpose Global is an extension of our commitment to keeping the world's oceans free of plastic, and curbing plastic pollution before it meets our oceans. In conjunction with the proprietary sustainable production we've implemented upcycled yarn for our new Ocean Napper, we feel a partnership with rePurpose Global ensures we are doing good for the planet beyond just solely what our team is able to do."

Bearaby's partnership directly supports Impact Project " Saaf Samudra - Clean Sea" , removing plastic from the ocean and shores of Goa, India. By securing Plastic Negative Certification, Bearaby is not only tackling the plastic waste crisis, but also supporting waste workers' incomes by attaching value to hard-to-recycle plastics, and providing safe, stable, and fairly paid employment opportunities through local waste management enterprises. Aditya Siroya, Co-founder and Chief Impact Officer at rePurpose Global, says, "Bearaby's decision to have Plastic Negative products is the need of the hour. This is a pioneering move and we hope it pushes more brands to take responsibility for their own plastic footprint and to take more positive actions to reduce their plastic use - this will bring us another step closer towards creating a circular economy."

For more information on rePurpose Global's Plastic Negative Certification, please visit https://repurpose.global/ . For more information on Bearaby, please visit bearaby.com.

About Bearaby

Bearaby is a sustainable home wellness brand on a mission to create a calmer, more comforted world: one nap at a time. Every Bearaby product prioritizes holistic wellbeing, sustainability, and exceptional design to bring about revolutionary rest, naturally. To experience Bearaby, please visit www.bearaby.com or @mybearaby on Instagram.

About rePurpose Global

rePurpose Global is the world's leading Plastic Action Platform dedicated to fighting plastic waste. Its pioneering ecosystem of solutions allows companies to invest in critical waste management infrastructure, and supports them to calculate, reduce, and balance their products' plastic footprints, while empowering grassroots waste management innovators around the world. On behalf of its global coalition, the organization eliminates millions of pounds of plastic waste from nature every year, and in doing so, positively impacts the lives of 10,000+ marginalized waste workers and community members worldwide. To learn more, visit the rePurpose.Global website.

