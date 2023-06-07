Republic of Peru Announces Results of USD Tender Offers

LIMA, Peru, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Republic of Peru ("Peru"), in accordance with its previously-announced offers to purchase for cash (the "USD Tender Offers") its outstanding 7.350% U.S. Dollar-Denominated Global Bonds due 2025, 2.392% U.S. Dollar-Denominated Global Bonds due 2026, 4.125% U.S. Dollar-Denominated Global Bonds due 2027, 2.844% U.S. Dollar-Denominated Global Bonds due 2030, and 2.783% U.S. Dollar-Denominated Global Bonds due 2031 (the "Old Bonds") on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the offer to purchase, dated May 31, 2023 (the "USD Tender Offer Document"), as set forth in the table below, today announced that the USD Tender Offers expired as scheduled at 5:00 p.m. New York City time, on June 6, 2023. Capitalized terms used but not defined in this press release have the meanings specified in the USD Tender Offer Document.

The Purchase Prices in the USD Tender Offers were set forth in a previous press release. The Settlement Date for the USD Tender Offers is expected to be Monday, June 12, 2023.

The table below sets forth, for each series of Old Bonds, the aggregate principal amount tendered and aggregate principal amount accepted in the USD Tender Offers. Peru has accepted all Old Bonds validly tendered in the USD Tender Offers.

Old Bonds Aggregate Principal

Amount Tendered Aggregate Principal

Amount Accepted 7.350% U.S. Dollar-Denominated Global Bonds due 2025 U.S.$653,306,000 U.S.$653,306,000 2.392% U.S. Dollar-Denominated Global Bonds due 2026 U.S.$385,585,000 U.S.$385,585,000 4.125% U.S. Dollar-Denominated Global Bonds due 2027 U.S.$261,614,000 U.S.$261,614,000 2.844% U.S. Dollar-Denominated Global Bonds due 2030 U.S.$55,818,000 U.S.$55,818,000 2.783% U.S. Dollar-Denominated Global Bonds due 2031 U.S.$272,018,000 U.S.$272,018,000

The Dealer Managers for the USD Tender Offers are:

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. 388 Greenwich Street,

4th Floor New York, NY 10013 HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. 452 Fifth Avenue

New York, NY 10018 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 383 Madison Avenue New York, NY 10179 Santander US Capital Markets LLC 437 Madison Avenue 7th Floor New York, NY 10022



Attention:

Liability Management Group

U.S. Toll Free:

(800) 558-3745 Collect: (212) 723-6106 Attention:

Liability Management Group U.S. Toll Free:

(866) HSBC-4LM Collect: (212) 525-5552 Attention:

Latin America

Debt Capital Markets

U.S. Toll-Free:

(866) 846-2874

Collect: (212) 834-7279 Attention:

Liability Management Group

U.S. Toll Free:

(855) 404-3636

Collect: (212) 940-1442

FURTHER INFORMATION

For copies of the USD Tender Offer Document, contact the Information Agent for the USD Tender Offers as follows:

Global Bondholder Services Corporation

65 Broadway – Suite 404

New York, NY 10006

United States of America

Attention: Corporate Actions

Banks and Brokers call: (212) 430-3774

Toll free: (855) 654-2014

Email: contact@gbsc-usa.com

https://www.gbsc-usa.com/Peru

DISCLAIMER

The USD Tender Offer Document is not for release, publication or distribution to any person located or resident in any jurisdiction where it is unlawful to distribute the USD Tender Offer Document. Persons into whose possession any materials come are required by Peru, the Dealer Managers and the Information Agent to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions.

This announcement is neither an offer to purchase nor the solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any offer or sale of such securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The USD Tender Offers were made solely pursuant to the USD Tender Offer Document dated May 31, 2023.

This announcement is for distribution only to persons who (i) have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended, the "Order"), (ii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) ("high net worth companies, unincorporated associations etc.") of the Order, (iii) are persons falling within Article 43 of the Order, (iv) are outside the United Kingdom, or (v) are persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity (within the meaning of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000) may otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). This announcement is directed only at relevant persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not relevant persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to relevant persons and is to be engaged in only with relevant persons.

This announcement must be read in conjunction with the applicable USD Tender Offer Document relating to the New Bond Offering. This announcement and the USD Tender Offer Document contain important information which should be read carefully before any decision is made with respect to any USD Tender Offer. If any holder of Old Bonds is in any doubt as to the action it should take, it is recommended that such holder seek its own financial and legal advice, including as to any tax consequences, immediately from its stockbroker, bank manager, attorney, accountant or other independent financial or legal adviser. None of Peru, the Dealer Managers or the Information Agent makes any recommendation as to whether holders of Old Bonds should tender Old Bonds or participate in the USD Tender Offers.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements and information that is necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. No assurance can be given that the transactions described herein will be consummated or as to the terms of any such transactions. Peru assumes no obligation to update or correct the information contained in this announcement.

