Nona Biosciences Appoints Steve Arkinstall, D. Phil., as Chief Scientific Advisor

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nona Biosciences, a wholly-owned subsidiary of HBM Holdings Limited, committed to cutting-edge antibody technology innovation and provider of integrated solutions from "Idea to IND" (I to I™), today announced the appointment of Steve Arkinstall, D.Phil., as its Chief Scientific Advisor. With over 30 years of global experience in biopharmaceutical research and development, Dr. Arkinstall brings a wealth of knowledge and proven leadership to Nona Biosciences.

Dr. Arkinstall has demonstrated remarkable competence throughout his career. He is a respected leader in drug discovery with substantial roles under his belt, including Research Head, Chief Scientific Officer (CSO), and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) positions at various pharmaceutical or biotech companies. Dr. Arkinstall served as CEO of Elstar Therapeutics and Revitope Oncology, companies advancing novel classes of multi-specific antibody-based cancer drugs. He previously was also the CSO of Kymab, an antibody therapeutics company founded in Cambridge, UK, prior to which he spent 16 years in progressively senior research leadership roles at EMD (Merck) Serono, and its associated entities across Europe and the United States.

"Dr. Arkinstall has extensive experience with antibodies, multifunctional antibody-based immunotherapies, and his proven success in incubating early-stage biotechnology companies are invaluable assets that we're eager to leverage." said Jingsong Wang, M.D., Ph.D., Chairman of Nona Biosciences.

"I am excited to be supporting Nona Biosciences at this pivotal time in its growth," Dr. Arkinstall said. "Nona commits to making significant innovative advancements in antibody-based technologies and I am looking forward to using my expertise to contribute to the team's success."

Dr. Arkinstall's appointment is effective immediately, and he will play an integral role in guiding Nona's strategic direction, external alliances, and overall scientific operations.

About Nona Biosciences

Nona Biosciences (a wholly-owned subsidiary of HBM Holdings, HKEX: 02142) is a global biotechnology company committed to cutting edge technology innovation, and providing a total solution from "Idea to IND" (I to I™), ranging from target validation and antibody discovery through preclinical research. The integrated antibody and antibody-related discovery services with multiple modalities range from antigen preparation, animal immunization, single B cell screening, to antibody lead generation and engineering, developability assessment and pharmacological evaluation, leveraging advantages of Harbour Mice® platforms and the experienced therapeutic antibody discovery team. Harbour Mice® generates fully human monoclonal antibodies in either a classical two light and two heavy chain (H2L2) or heavy chain only (HCAb) format. Integrating Harbour Mice® and a single B cell cloning platform, Nona Biosciences is focused on driving global inventions of transformative next-generation drugs. For more information, please visit: www.nonabio.com

View original content:

SOURCE Nona Biosciences